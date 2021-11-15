Opioid overdose deaths are up. Here's what we know about the epidemic from the numbers

When the pandemic struck, so did this country's drug epidemic. In the Berkshires, opioid-related overdose deaths jumped to a record high in 2020.
Now, state data released last week show that deaths continue to remain elevated even as the pandemic landscape shifts.
County-level data on 2021 overdose deaths are not available yet. But state and federal data can tell us a lot about the shape of the epidemic over the last 10 years.
Here's what we know.
Despite some recent increases, opioid overdose deaths in Massachusetts have largely plateaued for several years now. That's not true in Berkshire County, which saw increases in fatalities almost every year, and a record number of overdose deaths last year.
The opioid epidemic has impacted most towns in Berkshire County, and that shared suffering deepened during the pandemic. In 2020, half of all Berkshire County towns lost at least one resident. A quarter of towns lost two or more residents.
Over the last six years, most of the county's opioid overdose deaths have taken place in Pittsfield or North Adams. But state data show that small towns have experienced steep losses as well.
Several towns, including Hinsdale, Peru, Lanesborough and Cheshire saw high per capita death rates even as they lost relatively small numbers of residents compared to Pittsfield and North Adams.
For most of the opioid epidemic to date, white men died at significantly higher rates than any other group. That's not true anymore. As of 2020, Hispanic and Black (non-Hispanic) men in Massachusetts have opioid-related overdose death rates of nearly 60 fatalities per 100,000 residents.
Meanwhile, the rate for non-Hispanic white men has been falling statewide since 2016.
Men still make up the vast majority of the state's overdose deaths: 73 percent.
A large part of the surge in fatalities can be attributed to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin.
While many deaths early in the opioid epidemic involved prescription opioids or heroin, most now involve fentanyl. And fentanyl has started to become more prevalent in all kinds of street drugs, including cocaine and benzodiazepines.