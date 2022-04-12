Berkshire communities will share $4.5 million from an opioid settlement. Now they are figuring out how to spend it

Stephen Murray responded to overdose calls throughout the pandemic as a paramedic with Northern Berkshire EMS. He now works at Boston Medical Center in the CARE Unit as a Community Implementation Specialist. He was involved in the effort to equip Berkshire County first responders with naloxone.
OxyContin maker Johnson & Johnson "misled patients and doctors" about the addictive nature of opioids, according to a statement from the state Attorney General's Office in announcing a settlement that will bring $4.5 million to the Berkshires in the coming years.