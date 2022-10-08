Sunday ordination ceremony at First Congregational in Becket marks a milestone for the church's restoration following an infestation of wood-boring beetles

BECKET — Its belfry newly rebuilt, the bell atop the over 170-year-old house of worship belonging to the First Congregational Church will toll on Sunday, marking the ordination ceremony of the Rev. William Mulholland.

It will represent the first time since the belfry the bell sits inside was replaced that it will ring in honor an ordination, said Rita Furlong, a church trustee and organist.

Mulholland has been serving the church and its associated parish, Federated Church on Main Street in north Becket, for the past two years. But the pandemic dealt a delay to the process of his ordination.

"Due to COVID, he hadn't gotten through the ordination ceremony portion of it," said Furlong, who is also a member of the town's Historical Commission.

That changes Sunday, when the 40-member congregation will celebrate him officially being recognized as a local minister.

The bell atop the First Congregational Church will sound for the ceremony Sunday at 3 p.m.

The congregation came together to restore the frame of the belfry after it fell prey to an infestation of powderpost beetles — a type of wood-boring bug that is known to turn timber into dust.

"It's just an invasive bug that happens to like old wood," said Furlong, describing the insect in question.

Damage done by the bugs was discovered when sawdust was noticed in the attic, a telltale sign of the bug's presence.

The damage threatened the structural integrity of the church's belfry, which sits high on the church and houses a bell that Furlong said is unique within Berkshire County. She said it is the county's only bell recast from one that originally was cast in the foundry started by Paul Revere.

"With that huge bell in it, it could have just toppled eventually,” Furlong said.

To prevent that from happening to the church that dates all the way back to 1850, the congregation launched an ongoing effort to raise funds to restore the structure. The project, budgeted at $250,000, was bolstered by an infusion of funds from the town's allotment of Community Preservation Act.

Adding to that were contributions from private donors and what Furlong called a series of "intense fundraising efforts" by church members.

"It was certainly was an expensive project, but boy, the support we got … it's been just fantastic," she said.

The beams that comprise the belfry were replaced, and the new beams were modeled after the original ones.

"They created an exact replica of the one that was built in the 1800s," Furlong said.

It was also constructed from local material in a manner very similar to how the original was built — townspeople donated to the project "huge trees" that were then cut down into timber that was used to build the structure.

"The primary part of the belfry was built with trees from here in Becket," she said. “Just as they would have done back in the 1800s; they would have used local wood.”

There is still some work to be done to preserve the historic church on YMCA Road off Route 8. Support timbers located in the cellar must be replaced, and the exterior paint job is due to be completed.

Furlong said the congregation will also look to restore a separate structure on the property which once provided cover to horse-drawn carriages, but is now used during church events.

Next up for the church is a Harvest Turkey Dinner that will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, followed by a pie sale on Saturday, Nov. 12th, according to Furlong.