OTIS — The town library has been awarded a $3,000 grant to help promote racial and cultural diversity throughout the community.
“We are fortunate to have two library trustees Gloria Mamokhin and Susan Ebitz who in addition to writing the grant have volunteered to be trained in facilitation and outreach through this amazing opportunity,” Library Director Kathleen Bort said in a news release. “This grant will allow them to facilitate discussions with residents to communicate effectively. As part of the grant, Otis Library trustees Mamokhin, and Ebitz will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to community work.
"They will then host conversations with community boards, and residents and educators about racial and cultural diversity and use the grant funds to enhance the library collection in these areas for all ages from children to adults."
The Otis Library was one of 200 libraries nationwide to participate in the Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries initiative. The $3,000 grant that the town received is part of that initiative.
For more information, email info@otislibraryma.org or call 413-269-0109.