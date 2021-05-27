OTIS — For now, an Otis Community Center is on the back burner.
By a count of 58-50, annual town meeting voters recently rejected the idea of converting the former St. Paul's Episcopal Church into a community center. The town has owned the building and property since November 2019.
A subsequent article asked voters to spend the remaining $70,000 in the community center account to restore and repair the onetime house of worship on Monterey Road. That went down to defeat 62-44, and the money reverts back to the town's general fund, according to municipal officials.
The $70,000 was intended to help pay for a new building that would house a community center.
Earlier in the meeting, a citizens petition on the agenda called for Otis to transfer ownership of St. Paul's to the Otis Preservation Trust. The trust didn't support the measure, saying it never was consulted about the article. Voters rejected the measure 72-54.
All money articles to fund the town for the next fiscal year starting July 1 passed, including the operating budget of $5.8 million.
The Otis Fire Department will get a new pumper truck, as voters agreed to borrow $500,000 for the emergency response vehicle. Taxpayers also supported using $70,000 in available money to buy new turnout gear for the firefighters.
Other special money articles approved include:
• $432,197.50 to pay the principal and interest on the wind project bond;
• $214,375 to pay the principal and interest on the fiber optic project;
• $166,077.37 in surplus money to pay down the principal and interest on a John Deere grader and dump truck/plow truck;
• $70,000 to buy a pickup truck with a snowplow using surplus money.
The annual town meeting also adopted revised bylaws for siting ground-mounted solar array projects and to create a Flood Plain Overlay District.