Our Harvest of Hope Festival returns to Pittsfield with goal of 'ecological integrity'

PITTSFIELD – On Sunday, organizers from local cooperative groups aim to transform The Common into a cornucopia where visitors can find food, fun – and hope.

The Our Harvest of Hope/Nuestro Cosecha De Esperanza festival will take place Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at The Common, 100 1st St. in Pittsfield.

The festival is hosted by Manos Unidas, the RE-FORMation Academy and Roots & Dreams and Mustard Seeds Inc. It began about 10 years ago, said Anaelisa Jacobsen, founder of Manos Unidas, as a way to enact “ecological integrity” as it is laid out in the Earth Charter, an international declaration of values for global sustainability.

This year’s festival is focused on food insecurity in Berkshire County. Organizers hope the event will raise awareness about the struggle many face to find affordable food. Jacobsen linked the event to her organization’s program Mercado de Vida, which provides fresh produce for those in need.

Sinead O’Brien, director of the Racial Fairness Project, said it is important to recognize that food insecurity is more prevalent than people think. “You can see an open wound, but you can’t see an empty belly,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said awareness needs to extend beyond the event itself. The organizers hope to raise money to continue efforts to support community food banks.

“This is a problem every day of the year,” O’Brien said. “We’re hoping people leave here saying, ‘How can I help feed someone on Sept. 12?”

Quote “If we know our cultures, we’re more likely to be enamored with them." Leslie Gabriel, Manos Unidas

The festival will feature Latin and Irish dance, musical performances, puppet shows and spoken word artists. Local artists and makers will show their work.

The harvest doubles as a multicultural showcase and a way to bring people together, said Leslie Gabriel, capital development and marketing director for Manos Unidas.

“If we know our cultures, we’re more likely to be enamored with them,” Gabriel said.

Jacobsen said the festival will culminate with a large banquet featuring food from Latin American cultures, including Puerto Rico and Colombia. She said the meal celebrates a “community of sustenance” and share “lovingly prepared food” among all who attend.

“You know those elegant feasts that people do out in a field? This is our urban version of that,” Jacobsen said.

O’Brien said the harvest festival will allow Pittsfield residents to be “family for a day,” and come together in support of a good cause. “It’s coming together and it’s breaking bread,” O’Brien said. “We’re going to fill our stomachs and our souls.”