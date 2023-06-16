A new study shows housing costs in Berkshire County make it hard for anyone earning under $26 an hour to stay

PITTSFIELD — How much does the average renter need to make an hour to live comfortably in the Berkshires?
According to a new study, the answer is $26, well above the state's minimum wage of $15. That's a problem, housing advocates say, as wages aren’t keeping pace with the cost of housing in the area.
The study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, titled “Out of Reach,” shows the hourly wages that residents of various communities must make to afford a modest, one- or two-bedroom apartment without spending more than 30 percent of their total income on rent and utilities.
The hourly wage needed for a two-bedroom apartment in the Pittsfield housing market, which includes surrounding communities in central and southern Berkshires, comes out to $26.67.
The study estimates that 33 percent of residents in the Pittsfield market are renters, accounting for about 11,700 people. The Department of Housing and Urban Development calculates the fair market rent for Pittsfield at $1,388 for a two-bedroom apartment. It went up from $1,277 last fiscal year.
The study, which surveyed all 50 states, found that Massachusetts ranked third in the nation for highest housing wage needed — $41.64 an hour — to afford a two-bedroom apartment, trailing only California and Hawaii. The Bay State's average is influenced greatly by the Boston, Quincy and Cambridge housing markets, where residents have to make $50.67 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment.
As rates have gone up, people have gotten priced out of local housing markets, said Jonathan Butler, president and CEO of 1Berkshire. The problem crosses several income brackets in the county, affecting young families looking to get their first home or upgrade as well as those making minimum wage.
A number of factors have complicated the rent and housing prices, including the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating demand, the lack of available units and homeowners purchasing second homes.
Butler said there is a large gap for midrange housing units. “We just don’t have enough units that are in that wage level."
Brad Gordon, executive director of the Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority, said the findings of the study were not surprising. He and his staff have seen the effects of the housing stock shortage daily. Lack of units is among the top concerns, as housing stock continues to get older in Berkshire County.
“It’s just market forces,” Gordon said. “Demand is much greater than supply … we just have not built enough housing to keep up with the people in our region.”
Gordon pointed out that a sizeable number of Berkshires residents work in the service industry. In Massachusetts, the state average hourly wage for waiters is $17.27 per hour, and cooks make $19 per hour. Fast food and counter workers make $16.74 per hour on average.
Those average earnings fall short in nearly each of Berkshire County’s 10 most populous communities.