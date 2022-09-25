<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Over 700 participate in first in-person Buddy Walk of the Berkshires since 2019 on Saturday

It is a main funding event for Berkshire County Arc's Down Syndrome Family Group

People gathered for 2022 Buddy Walk

Over 700 participants gathered in Dalton for the Buddy Walk, an event meant to raise awareness and understanding for Down syndrome in the area, as well as funding for support services.

 Photos provided by David Singer

DALTON — Over 700 participants showed up for the Buddy Walk in Dalton on Saturday, an event meant to raise awareness and visibility for Down syndrome.

The walk took those participating on a one-mile trek that started and ended at Craneville Elementary School, 71 Park Ave. This was the first in-person Buddy Walk since 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Berkshire County Arc, a local service organization for people with disabilities, and BCArc Down Syndrome Family Group from hosting the event.

People at Buddy Walk 2022

The 2022 Buddy Walk was a one-mile trek that began and ended at Craneville Elementary School in Dalton. 

Local groups and businesses participated in teams for the walk, receiving a shirt for their participation. There were also activities such as a raffle, live music and a family picnic.

David Singer, director of communications and marketing for BCArc, said the walk was the main fundraising event for the Down Syndrome Family Group. Singer said that all of the proceeds from the event go directly to supporting families and programs at BCArc.

People gathered for Buddy Walk 2022

Over 700 participants turned out for the 2022 Buddy Walk, an event meant to raise awareness for Down syndrome in the Berkshires. 

This was the Buddy Walk’s 16th year in Dalton. The Buddy Walk was initially started in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society to raise awareness, understanding and critical funding for local programs.

State Reps. Paul Mark and Smitty Pignatelli attended the event. Mark noted that this was his thirteenth Buddy Walk in a row.

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

