ADAMS — The town's winter overnight parking ban will now only be enforced when a winter snow emergency is declared.
The Select Board voted to make the change at a meeting on Nov. 4 based on feedback from the community and as a way to ease restrictions on residential parking.
The winter overnight parking ban had historically been enforced, without exceptions, from Nov. 15 to April 15. The Adams Department of Public Works will monitor weather conditions and determine if a snow emergency is warranted, triggering the ban, according to a news release.
The snow emergency declaration will be communicated to the public through the town's website, social media and local media outlets.
"Town officials are considering this a test of the new protocol," the release stated. "In the event DPW and Police Department staff determine that public safety and effective snow removal is compromised using this protocol, the calendar date ban will be reinstated.
"We ask residents to please be aware of pending snowstorms, monitor local media and have a plan to move their vehicles as soon as a snow emergency is declared. We will need everyone’s help to make this modification work for our residents."
In other business, the town announced that metered parking will be free from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1 for the holiday season as a way to encourage residents and visitors to support local restaurants and shops.