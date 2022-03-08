Pain at the pump gets worse, but Berkshire residents willing to pay more to help Ukraine

PITTSFIELD — Anger, frustration, acceptance and doubt.
Those were the main themes expressed by Berkshire motorists to the skyrocketing rise in local gas prices, which kept trending upward Tuesday as President Joe Biden banned oil, natural gas and coal imports from Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.
“Oh my God, it’s crazy,” said Jennifer O’Brien, of Hinsdale, while sitting with her husband, Donald, in a car at the Shell gas station/Alltown convenience store complex at the corner of First and Tyler streets Tuesday afternoon.
“I just walked in there yesterday and said to the manager, 'Congratulate me; I just closed my loan on a tank of gas.' "
While there has been pain at the pump for a while — locally, regionally and nationally — it keeps getting worse, and shows no signs of slowing down.
Biden said his decision to ban Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports is intended to "inflict further pain on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, but there will be costs as well here in the United States."
Shortly after national news outlets reported that Biden’s announcement was coming, AAA Northeast sent out an advisory noting that the state’s average gas price had shot up another 8 cents since Monday, to $4.24 for a gallon of unleaded regular. Monday’s average state gas price, $4.16, had been the highest for Massachusetts since AAA began tracking those statistics.
The state’s average gas price has gone up 61 cents in the past week, 78 cents over the last month, and is $1.55 higher than last year, according to AAA. It rose 24 cents between Monday and Friday of last week. The average price breached the $5 gallon mark for the first time in part of Massachusetts Tuesday, when it reached $5.08 in Nantucket.
In Berkshire County, the average gas price leaped an additional 11 cents on Tuesday to $4.21. It has risen 61 cents since last week, 75 cents in the last month, jumped 25 cents between Monday and Friday of last week, and is $1.58 more than last year, according to AAA Northeast.
On Tuesday afternoon, a gallon of unleaded regular was going for $4.25 at the Shell/Alltown complex.
“I’m annoyed at the oil companies for taking advantage of the population,” said Herman Rotenberg, of Pittsfield. “I mean, it’s ridiculous to fill up with three-quarters of a tank for $42, but that’s the reality and because of the war in Ukraine, there’s a lot of fear. Look at the stock market and what happened the other day.”
However, Rotenberg, who is retired, said he’s willing to pay more at the pump if it helps the people of Ukraine in their war against Russia.
“Yes,” he said, “because it’s the right thing to do.
“I wish it was lower. But yes, I’m willing to pay more money for us to be effective in fighting what the Russians are doing.”
Barbara Mahony, of Pittsfield, didn’t take quite the hit that Rotenberg did at the pump. “I’m fortunate that I have a Prius,” she said.
But she agreed with Rotenberg that paying more at the pump was OK if it helped the Ukrainian people.
“In comparison to what is happening in Ukraine, this is what we have to live with,” she added. “It’s our way of fighting the war.
“To me I’m not fighting with a gun, but I’m fighting with having to pay more.
“For people who really have limited income it’s going to be tough,” said Mahony, who is a retired social studies teacher. ”So we need to find a way to help them.”
Donald O’Brien believes that the president’s decision to ban oil imports from Russia was the right thing to do.
“I’m all for it,” he said. “But we have our own oil reserves. Why are we buying from other countries?”