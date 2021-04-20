LEE — A Palmer man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning for evaluation after his pickup rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike.
Troopers from the Lee Barracks responded to the crash just before 7 a.m. at mile marker 14.2, according to David Procopio, director of media communications for the Massachusetts State Police. The man, 22, whose name was not released, was traveling westbound on the turnpike when his 2004 Toyota Tacoma crashed.
The man was transported by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center to determine whether he had suffered any injuries. No other vehicles were involved.
Lee Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene, which was clear by 7:40 a.m.