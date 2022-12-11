Suspect in Pan Am Flight 103 bombing that killed North Adams native Wendy Lincoln nearly 34 years ago has been placed in U.S. custody. It's a bittersweet moment for those that remember her

A suspect in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, a terrorist attack that killed 270 over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, is in U.S. custody according to the United States Department of Justice.
Libyan intelligence official Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi stands accused of making the bomb that detonated aboard the flight on Dec. 21, 1988. The blast killed citizens from 27 countries, including 190 Americans en route to New York from London. Among them, 35 were students of Syracuse University returning from study abroad.
One of those students was from North Adams.
Wendy Lincoln, a 23-year-old North Adams native and a student at Syracuse University, was aboard the plane when it was destroyed in a terror attack. The bombing killed a total of 270 people; 259 in the air, and 11 in the wreckage below as the plane’s debris hit the ground.
Lincoln studied graphic arts at Syracuse and was a graduate of Drury High School. She was widely known and beloved in the community, based on reports from the crash’s immediate aftermath, which said she was known for her “kindness, selflessness and enthusiasm.”
“She was talented beyond belief,” said state Rep. John Barrett III in an interview Sunday. “She had nothing but future success written all over her … she had a lot in front of her.”
Barrett remembers the night of Dec. 21, 1988. His late wife was friends with Shirley Lincoln, Wendy’s mother, who was eagerly anticipating her daughter’s return home after studying abroad in England. As Barrett recalls it, the Lincolns had even hired a limousine to get her from JFK Airport in New York.
As news of the attack made its way to North Adams, Shirley Lincoln wanted to get to Lockerbie as quickly as possible to retrieve her daughter’s remains, Barrett said. As investigations were ongoing, there was some hesitation to allow families to visit the Scottish town, but ultimately Shirley Lincoln was able to bring her daughter home. According to Eagle reporting, that occurred on Jan. 3, 1989.
In the aftermath of the bombing, Barrett recalls that the town was in shock that one of their own had been lost in the attack. Over 1,000 of the town’s residents came together to honor her memory at her funeral, including her fiancee Robert Thomas, who delivered a eulogy at the service.
“Wherever she went, she touched life and added color to life,” Thomas was quoted in an Eagle article from January 1989. “She added color to my life.”
Barrett was the city’s mayor in those days, and served as a spokesperson for the family. The attack made it clear that anyone, even someone living in a “small community tucked away in Western Massachusetts,” as he said in an Eagle article from that time, could be affected by terrorism.
“Nobody’s immune from it, I guess,” Barrett said Sunday. “No matter what small town or big city you live in.”
The city became a notable location for those searching for answers after the bombing. Relatives of those lost in the attacks gathered at city hall in North Adams in March 1989 to sign a petition addressed to President George H.W. Bush to call for a more thorough investigation into the attacks.
Barrett recalls the television cameras from Boston and elsewhere in city hall that day, as the bereaved family members called for justice. He recalls that the family members gathered there pledged to stay together until those responsible were held accountable.
The news of Mas’ud being placed in U.S. custody was bittersweet, Barrett said. Many of those that pledged to pursue this to the end aren’t here to see the moment, including Shirley Lincoln.
“They never got closure on this,” Barrett said. “That’s what they wanted more than anything else — that, and for justice to be brought to the people who did this.”
Other suspects have been charged in relation to the attack, but Mas’ud would be the first to face prosecution in a U.S. courtroom. Libyan intelligence official Abdelbaset Ali al-Megrahi was convicted in the Netherlands to a life sentence for the crime in 2001, but died in 2012 after being released on compassionate grounds with a cancer diagnosis.
Nearly 34 years later, even with Mas’ud in custody, Barrett wonders if anyone has been able to make sense of the attack.
“These were the youngest and brightest, and their lives were snatched away for no reason,” Barrett said. “It was just a cruel act on people who had a whole life in front of them.”
Reporting from The Associated Press was used in this story.