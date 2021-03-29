Travel restrictions served as a central strategy in the public safety response to the coronavirus pandemic, but some of the conditions it created also increased risks for domestic violence and sexual assault.
For hundreds of people in Berkshire County, COVID-19 lockdowns meant spending more time in a home with their abuser.
Anticipating the increased exposure to violence, the Elizabeth Freeman Center, which serves people experiencing or affected by domestic violence and sexual assault, kept the doors open at its Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington offices. From July 2020 through mid-March 2021, the center responded to 477 calls to its 24/7 hotline — that's a 48 percent increase from its typical volume — in addition to 415 police department referrals.
“And the calls were different,” Executive Director Janis Broderick said. “There was more of a sense of danger, and they were more complicated situations when people were waiting until they couldn’t take it any longer to reach out for help.”
The Pittsfield Police Department also experienced an increase in calls related to domestic violence and sexual assault, receiving an average of more than 90 calls for service a month from March 2020 through February 2021, in addition to more than 30 charges per month for those offenses during that time.
There is fear that the increased numbers might not even capture the full extent of the problem, since the pandemic has made it more difficult for people to get help.
If an abuser is working from home, for instance, a survivor might have fewer opportunities to call for help without the knowledge of the abuser, who often will retaliate at the realization that a survivor is seeking help. The shift of processes online, including for obtaining a restraining order, also poses a barrier for survivors without reliable internet access. And when survivors see fewer people on a regular basis, fewer people might be aware of the dangers they face.
Berkshire County and other rural areas tend to see relatively high rates of violence, which observers attribute to residents’ lack of access to housing, transportation and financial resources. In 2017, Stockbridge, Adams, Pittsfield and North Adams ranked first, third, fifth and sixth, respectively, for rates of rape by population in Massachusetts, according to the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting statistics.
Financial struggles, observers believe, have prevented people from leaving abusive relationships during the pandemic. During the Great Recession, 74 percent of survivors who responded to one survey said they stayed longer in an abusive relationship because of financial uncertainties.
“It’s hard enough in most times to gather enough resources and courage to be able to leave one of these situations,” Broderick said. “But, in these times, it’s even more difficult.”
Abusers also use an array of tactics to coerce their victims into silence, including threatening to reveal potentially sensitive information. In a county with high rates of opioid use, they often treat a survivor’s substance use disorder as leverage.
“We really want to encourage victims who are struggling with substance use disorder to come forward without fear,” said Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington, describing her office’s “harm reduction” approach. “We are not looking to be prosecuting [domestic violence] victims for drug addiction.”
Immigration status often plays a similar role. Abusers often say something along the lines of, “I’m going to call ICE if you don’t do what I say or if you report me,” said state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield.
Harrington said her office does not cooperate with federal immigration authorities and supports Farley-Bouvier’s bill to provide driver’s licenses to residents regardless of immigration status. Farley-Bouvier said that bill could make survivors less likely to rely on abusers for travel, improving their safety.
Given the financial barriers, Farley-Bouvier added, legislative efforts to fight “deep poverty” should be included in conversations about domestic violence.
Most of the Elizabeth Freeman Center’s clients must turn to public benefits to support themselves if they leave a relationship, Broderick said. Yet, the main federal cash assistance program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, provides benefits at or below 60 percent of the poverty line in each state. With many people unable to pay for housing, their only option if they leave is a shelter.
Broderick said she believes that education work needs to begin earlier to reduce violence. Devoting resources to violence prevention education for children, she said, is a better option than waiting until it’s too late to deal with the consequences.
“Long term, we need to do something about how we raise our kids,” Broderick said. “This is a cultural problem.”