RICHMOND — The Select Board has again approved a single tax rate for all property in town, since residents bear nearly 93 percent of the tax burden in a town with a few businesses.
For the average-priced single-family home valued at $406,000, the average tax bill for Fiscal Year 2021 will be $5,162, an increase of $104 over the previous fiscal year.
The rate for fiscal year 2021 is estimated at $12.71 per $1,000 of a property’s value, up from $12.38 for the previous year, as set by the Board of Assessors and subject to routine state approval.
The 2.6 percent rate increase is “on the upper end of typical,” said Jeff Reynolds of the Regional Resource Group, adviser to the assessors, in a recent briefing for the Select Board. “But it’s certainly not out-of-hand.”
“We’re right on where we anticipated we’d be,” Town Administrator Danielle Fillio said.
The town would be able to raise $5,471,000, the levy limit, compared to the approved town budget of $5,368,000.
Reynolds, representing the assessors, pointed out that additional property tax revenue of $20,000 from new growth, such as new construction or additions, is minimal compared to the previous five years, when the value of new growth has ranged from $33,000 to $58,700. He cited the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns and the absence of some second-homeowners from town this summer.
The value of new growth was $1,619,000 for the most recent year, compared to recent totals ranging from $2.3 million to $5 million.