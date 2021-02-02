PITTSFIELD — An amended proposal to ban commercial outdoor cannabis cultivation throughout the city gained no support Tuesday from the Community Development Board, consistent with the board’s earlier position.
Instead, the board recommended the City Council reject an outright ban, and stuck with its suggestion to add a 500-foot setback from any neighboring homes to the city’s zoning ordinance, while empowering the Zoning Board of Appeals to reject outdoor cultivation permit applications it believes will adversely impact neighbors.
The action came nearly one year after the advisory board rejected an earlier version of the proposal, which would have banned outdoor cultivation in residential neighborhoods, leaving open the use in industrial and commercial zones. However, board members said at the time that banning outdoor cannabis growing in residential neighborhoods amounts to a citywide ban.
The measure volleyed back to the City Council for a final vote in February 2020. But the pandemic gripped the city the following month, delaying council action, said City Planner C.J. Hoss.
The council’s Committee on Ordinance and Rules revisited the petition seeking to oust cultivation from residential neighborhoods last month, when neighbors who first spoke out against a commercial cultivation operation on Pecks Road again expressed concerns about odor, light pollution, and more.
The neighbors last year spoke to Councilor Earl Persip III, who filed the initial petition. Persip said even indoor grow facilities have generated complaints about odor, and said the city should protect its open space.
“These are commercial industrial facilities that don't belong in residential neighborhoods, bottom lines,” he told The Eagle last month, noting how the Pecks Road facility isn’t owned by a local farmer, but by a limited liability company from out of state.
Councilor Nicholas Caccamo, at that Jan. 13 meeting, raised his own concerns about banning outdoor cultivation from residentially zoned areas only, arguing that residents in higher-density neighborhoods closer to the city center would experience the same negative effects that Pecks Road neighbors sought to avoid.
“I’m very concerned that if the intention is to protect neighborhoods on the sort of perimeter of the city, that neighborhoods at the interior of the city are going to suffer the same impacts that the petitioner has addressed tonight,” he said.
The committee amended the proposal to add industrial and commercial zones. That would in effect ban outdoor cannabis cultivation anywhere in the city. The measure would not prohibit residents from growing their own cannabis within state limits for personal use, and Hoss said two businesses that already received permits for outdoor cultivation would be able to continue operating under their existing permit.
On Tuesday, Community Development Board members expressed displeasure at the move toward banning commercial cultivation outright, after last year developing recommendations they believed would allow the activity to continue in residential neighborhoods and address neighbors' concerns. Members said outdoor cultivation could benefit farmers.
Member Libby Herland said she was disappointed the Ordinance and Rules committee rejected the board’s recommendations. Hoss said this was the first time in his tenure with the city that the Community Development Board’s recommendations were disregarded.
“I still feel that some of the concerns have been overstated and I do believe that we could have commercial cannabis cultivation in Pittsfield and it could be managed in a way that had minimal impact on neighborhoods, but it’s very clear the direction the City Council is going,” she said.
The measure was sent back to the council, where Hoss said it could undergo further amendments. It is also expected to return to the Ordinance and Rules Committee.