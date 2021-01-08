SHEFFIELD — While Boeing agreed Thursday to a $2.5 billion federal fine for deception that led to two airliner disasters that killed hundreds, the parents of crash victim Samya Stumo say the agreement is nothing more than a corporate compromise that shields company officials.
Michael Stumo and Nadia Milleron, of Sheffield, said the Department of Justice’s deferred prosecution agreement keeps the flying public at risk by not prosecuting executives and others who defrauded and deceived regulators as they certified the company’s 737 Max jets.
“It’s a ‘protection agreement’ made to look like justice,” said Michael Stumo, Samya Stumo’s father. "It protects the upper echelon — they’re done. That is not preventative. It’s not justice.”
Samya Stumo, 24, was one of 157 people killed March 10, 2019, when the Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed just after takeoff. Stumo, a Sheffield native, was traveling in East Africa for work in public health when the plane crashed.
Five months earlier, 189 people were killed when a Lion Air flight crashed in the Sea of Jakarta.
The Max models were grounded worldwide, until they were recertified Nov. 18 for airworthiness after Boeing agreed to certain fixes. That ungrounding by the Federal Aviation Administration is being appealed by a consumer protection group.
Both crashes were tied to problems with automated flight control software, and multiple investigations revealed that Boeing had taken shortcuts to trim expenses and rush the planes to market, while essentially regulating itself.
The crashes "exposed fraudulent and deceptive conduct by employees of one of the world’s leading commercial airplane manufacturers,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General David P. Burns of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, in a statement.
“Boeing’s employees chose the path of profit over candor by concealing material information from the FAA concerning the operation of its 737 Max airplane and engaging in an effort to cover up their deception,” Burns added.
Under the three-year resolution, the criminal penalty is $243.6 million, $1.77 billion goes toward compensating the airlines, and $500 million will establish a fund for victims’ families.
Stumo and Milleron said the details of this arrangement are unclear. They say they simply want to prevent future actions that lead to crashes.
Both criticized the Department of Justice.
“They have all the information they need to do justice, and the DOJ is choosing to do this fake thing,” Milleron said.
By keeping the matter out of court, “explosive documents” remain secret, further endangering the public, Stumo said. He also said that crime victims have the right to weigh in on prosecutions of criminal cases, but this time, they were told “there is no case” and were "rebuffed by the DOJ" when they reached out in February.
Stumo recounted the long history of using deferred prosecution agreements to protect “bad actors," and noted that safety directors for Boeing and the FAA have kept their jobs.
“If you steal from a store, you get personally prosecuted; or if you kill people or defraud your neighbor. But, with a corporation, they can just bail you out and you can keep your job,” Stumo said.
Lawmakers have skewered Boeing and the FAA for lapses and malfeasance amid the certification process.
Now, the Max recertification process is questionable, given concerns by a Senate investigation in a report released last month, Stumo said.
On Dec. 3, FlyersRights.org appealed the FAA’s Nov. 18 decision to unground the Max jets, saying, in part, that the agency’s decision was based on “secret data,” Stumo said.
Boing estimates its losses from the groundings at $18.7 billion.