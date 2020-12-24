NORTH ADAMS — After a mid-pandemic move, The Parlor Cafe has reopened in a shared space with the temporarily shuttered music and comedy venue HiLo.
The coffee shop and restaurant at 55 Union St. is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Julia Daly and Nick Tardive, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts graduates, opened the cafe in its current iteration in 2018. But, the business was forced out of its previous home this summer, Daly said, when their landlord decided not to renew the lease.
"We didn't change location by choice," she said. "Our landlord at 303 Ashland [St.] had different ideas for the property." While looking for a new space, Daly said, she built a relationship with HiLo.
"It just seemed like a really nice fit," she said. "With a lot of potential to grow."
Once HiLo is able to reopen, the two businesses will share the space, with the restaurant operating during the day and the venue at night. Daly said she also plans to provide food for HiLo events.
For now, the cafe is the only business up and running in the space, where the stage sits empty and the walls list beer menus from the spring. But, despite a broken espresso machine and coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Daly said, the future looks promising.
"We've had a couple of hiccups," Daly said. "But, we feel optimistic ... we've been seeing a lot of new folks, as well as many former customers and friends. It feels really good to be back in business."