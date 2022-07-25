This program's nutritious meals and groceries set the table for long-term health

PITTSFIELD — If you have a chronic health condition, it can be hard to eat right on your own.
Avoiding foods that are rich in sodium or sugar can be critical, but what do you replace them with? What should you buy at the store to make healthy meals – and what do you do if you can’t get to the store?
When you sit down at the table, what should be on the plate in front of you?
For the past year, a new program has helped people answer all these questions — and set the table for long-term health.
A program from Partnership for Health in the Berkshires delivers 10 weeks of “medically tailored meals” to county residents with high blood pressure, diabetes or malnutrition, then provides 10 weeks worth of groceries and food education for participants. The goal is to reduce food insecurity and to help encourage healthy eating.
The partnership is a collaboration between the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkshire Fallon Health Collaborative, including Berkshire Health Systems, Fallon Health and Community Health Programs.
Meals and groceries are gathered for distribution at the Second Street Jail, 264 Second St. in Pittsfield, where outreach teams pick them up and take them to recipients across Berkshire County, from north to south.
An added benefit is that the program provides participants with someone to check in on them, as the outreach teams get to know people taking part and provide referrals and offer resources.
John Quinn Jr., superintendent of the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction, said that when outreach workers with the program show up to someone’s door with a friendly face and some food, they’re able to connect with them.
“When they go out, they’re meeting people that a lot of people don’t have contact with … they’re able to sit down and talk, go over what’s going on every single day, and that’s absolutely outstanding,” Quinn said.
The program is available to Medicaid and Medicare recipients and delivers five lunches and five dinners to its participants each week. Lt. William Ryan of the sheriff’s office works alongside a team of up to 20 inmates to prepare meals for participants. The meals are heart-healthy and low-sodium.
The meals are duplicates of those provided in the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction, which Ryan said are also heart-healthy by design. Ryan said inmates who participate serve a 30-day stint working in the kitchen to help prepare them for food-service jobs after their release.
Sheriff Thomas Bowler said Monday that the program provides a chance for inmates to give back to the community and to build their self-esteem.
After 10 weeks of meals, participants can receive 10 weeks of groceries, with instructions on how to prepare them. Capt. Renee Stracuzzi with the sheriff’s office said materials for the grocery “totes” that are distributed are sourced from Big Y and Marty’s Local for fresh produce. What comes in the totes changes with the season, she said.
“Corn is in season now after the 4th of July, we have strawberries come in,” Stracuzzi said. “Let me tell you, when you’re unloading these trucks you can smell the fresh fruits, the fresh vegetables, all of it.”
Darlene Rodowicz, president and CEO of Berkshire Health Systems, said the educational component of the program was much needed. “You can deliver spaghetti squash, but if someone doesn’t know what to do with it,” she said, the educational element is missing.
So far, the program has served about 200 participants in its first year, delivering about 2,500 meals. It is delivering groceries to 61 participants now and medically tailored meals to 11 participants.
Organizers are hoping the program might expand soon. Rodowicz said it may extend its duration past 10 weeks. She also hopes to expand eligibility beyond Medicaid recipients to more broadly address food insecurity, especially as it has heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You could have Blue Cross Blue Shield and still be food insecure,” Rodowicz said. “It doesn’t really matter what insurance card you have.”
Eventually, the program will likely extend to other chronic illnesses. The ones chosen for the rollout were selected because of their clear connection with food habits, she said.
Karen Vogel, community health education coordinator with Berkshire Health Systems, said the program may also expand to include a “food pharmacy” at the Second Street Jail. The pharmacy would allow people to receive nutritious foods with a prescription from their primary care provider.
Having a centrally located food distributor there would be helpful, Vogel said, since there are not many grocery options in the area surrounding the facility.
Stracuzzi said the program eventually hopes to serve its participants with family-sized portions, to provide food for others in the household and to further address food insecurity. If the program could secure enough funding to increase the amount of food going to each household, it could add to existing delivery routes.
“Now you’re feeding 40 families instead of 40 people,” she said.