Over 30 years as foster parents, this Alford couple offered a safe home to 130 children and adopted 7

ALFORD — Just before she turned 9, a girl then named Crystal Fone was placed in a foster home where her younger sister had been adopted weeks after she was born.
Now 35, she remembers dinner that night: spaghetti and meatballs. It was her first time being in a home where the family sat down together for dinner.
She’d been placed in foster homes before. At one, she was served a piece of fish with skin on it and told that if she didn’t eat it, she could go to bed hungry. She began to steal food out of cupboards to survive.
At home with her parents, life was worse. There was drinking, fighting, physical abuse. The violence didn’t let up, not even for special occasions.
On her 9th birthday, her new foster family threw her a party at Alford’s historic Town Hall.
“I never had one before,” she said. “It was like my first, normal, traditional birthday.”
There was a Barbie cake and presents.
Her own family was invited to the party, and so was her sister Amber’s adoptive family, the children of Pat and Peter Tucker. About three years later at the age of 12, Crystal was adopted into the Tucker family. On her adoption day, she asked to have her name legally changed — to Megan Tucker.
Growing up in the Tucker household meant there would be other children who came and went through foster care, and, like her, some stayed for good, taking on the Tucker name and the Tucker family traditions.
Over a 30-year span, Pat and Peter Tucker adopted seven children through foster care.
“They couldn’t go home,” Pat says, shrugging.
They aren’t sure how many children have come through their doors in need of a 12-hour stay, an overnight, a week or longer. But it’s at least 130.
One arrived in a bathing suit. Another had broken sandals.
Pat tried to vet each child to make sure she and the family could manage whatever challenges a child might present.
It didn’t always work out.
There was one boy who was deaf. Pat was willing to learn quickly how to communicate, but he was also aggressive. And the case worker hadn’t told her that.
She said the day she told him he was going to a school for the deaf was hard on everyone, even though he couldn’t stay.
Every child at the Tucker home is treated the same.
“She’s always been kind and patient,” Amber Tucker, now 30, said of Pat. “She’s never been quick to get angry.”
Even when the brood was large, “They made time for each and every kid,” Amber said.
Pat and Peter “maintained a safe place by having open communication,” she said, adding, “That feeling of safety gave real stability.”
Matthew Tucker, the couple’s oldest son, was adopted from the nursery. He’s the biological son of a cousin. Now 39, he remembers that Pat would often take a call from the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and accept a child. That child might have arrived by the time Peter got home for dinner and he just took it in stride.
Both Pat and Peter worked as they raised their family: Pat as a nurse in the labor and delivery unit of Berkshire Medical Center and Peter as a consulting forester.
They relied heavily on Laura Tucker, Peter’s mother, for backup, especially on days when their work schedules overlapped.
“Without her, we could not have done it,” Pat said.
Laura provided the Christmas cookie baking tradition, read to the children, took walks with them. There’s a photo of her on a carousel pony in the Tuckers’ living room. Another shows a wide-open smile. In recent years, Pat cared for Laura prior to her death on Aug. 28, 2022.
Priscilla “Pat” Santelli was born in North Adams in 1946 and graduated from McCann Technical School in 1964. A year after graduating, she returned to study licensed practical nursing. She later became a registered nurse through Berkshire Community College.
It was in a required public speaking class at Berkshire Community College that Peter Tucker, a student at the University of Massachusetts in forestry, sat down behind her. Both quiet by nature, they shared a fear of public speaking. The two struck up a conversation and talked after class. After the course ended, he invited her on a date. The two were married in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Pittsfield on Oct. 1, 1976, where they lived for about a year, later moving to West Stockbridge and eventually to the four-bedroom house they built in Alford.
Now 76, Pat said she only ever wanted to be a nurse, a wife and a mother.
While she has one biological daughter, life circumstances prevented Pat from being able to raise her. And her own biological constraints prevented her from having more — leading to her engagement as a mother by proxy. Her job in the delivery unit at Berkshire Medical Center precluded traditional adoption because of privacy issues, so the Tuckers decided to try foster parenting.
Emily Gennari, 31, one of the Tuckers’ children, is now a mother of three.
“I know to this day she still worries about many of them,” she says of Pat’s concern for her foster children. “I know she’s definitely changed a lot of lives.”
Gennari said her decision to become a certified nursing assistant was inspired by Pat. And when she delivered her own three children, Pat was in the labor room.
“You can’t ask for more than that.”
The Tuckers now have 11 grandchildren.
As it happened, Megan Tucker’s adoption day, Dec. 21, 1998, also fell on Pat’s birthday.
After being legally adopted, she had a hard time calling Pat “mom.” She associated that name with her own biological mother.
Months later, the Tucker family was at the Berkshire Mall and she’d had an ice cream cone. Immediately, Megan became violently ill.
“Mom, would you help me?” she remembers asking Pat.
At that, Pat began to weep uncontrollably — for joy.