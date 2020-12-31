PITTSFIELD — A surge of patients, including some suffering from COVID-19, flooded the Berkshire Medical Center emergency department on Thursday afternoon, putting a strain on hospital resources at a time when the facility was already facing staffing shortages.
In response, BMC went to “full activation” at about 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, meaning clinical staff stayed past the end of their shifts to handle the overflow, according to hospital spokesperson Jennifer Vrabel.
There were between 40 and 50 patients either in treatment or waiting to be seen in the hospital’s emergency department, Vrabel said, including both COVID-19-positive patients and other patients in need of care.
“The number of patients in the emergency department was extraordinary, a significant number for our usual volume,” Vrabel said. “It came at the change of shift, and we do have some staff that are out [sick], and everything kind of converged at that exact moment.”
Staff were released by 5 p.m., according to the hospital. By then, the number of patients in the emergency department had dropped to just over 30, which Vrabel called “busy, but manageable.”
“Staff were fantastic,” she said. “They went above and beyond to do what needed to be done. And there was tremendous support throughout the organization to manage these patients through safely.”
It’s not clear how closely Thursday’s emergency is tied to the COVID-19 staffing challenges that the hospital system has been facing. Earlier this week, Chief Medical Officer James Lederer told The Eagle that the system was no longer able to provide a new therapy on-site at local nursing homes because of COVID-19 spread among.
“As the community cases have burgeoned, so did our staff [cases],” he said on Tuesday.
The hospital did not provide a number of staff currently out sick.
According to a Berkshire Health Systems dashboard updated Thursday morning, there were 49 COVID-19 positive patients at the hospital, a significant jump from previous weeks when the number had hovered around 30.
COVID-19 testing sites that had been closed for a two-day holiday pause will reopen early in response to the surge in the region, Vrabel said. Testing will be available again starting on Friday. Anyone with symptoms or concerns can call the hospital system’s hotline at 855-262-5465.