PITTSFIELD — In an effort to build trust in the COVID-19 vaccine among people of color, former Massachusetts governor and Berkshire County resident Deval Patrick is leading a virtual panel Tuesday to help residents explore the issue and ask questions.
The panel will include local doctors and "cultural competency" experts who will discuss the importance of the vaccines "without shying away from the hard truth of the treatment of People of Color in US medical history."
Panelists include Dr. Adrian Elliot, chief of emergency medicine at Fairview Hospital; Dr. Eden-Renee Hayes, director of the Davis Center at Williams College; and Rosa Tobango, LPN of Laurel Lake Nursing Home.
The event was prompted by a state report indicating that only 3.3 percent of Hispanic/Latinx, 2.8 percent of Asian American Pacific Islander, and 2.6 percent of Black residents have been vaccinated statewide, despite communities of color being hit hardest by the pandemic.
"Long-standing structural health and social inequities have increased the risks of sickness and death for people of color," said a Thursday release from state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier D-Pittsfield. "These systemic issues coupled with the historic maltreatment of Black and Brown communities have created an environment of mistrust with the vaccine process."
The free event is co-sponsored by NAACP-Berkshire Chapter, Berkshire Health Systems, Berkshire Immigrant Center, Berkshire Pride and Community Health Programs.
The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Spanish and ASL interpretation will be available. Registration is required through http://bit.ly/2ZnfPWF.