For the first time since 2019, Patriot's Day feels normal again for sports fans thanks to the Boston Marathon and the Red Sox

Blue and Yellow.

Those colors have been in the news for the past two months from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This weekend, and especially Monday, those colors take on a happy and celebratory tone.

Blue and yellow are the official colors of the Boston Marathon, which returned to its regular place in our sports calendar for the first time since 2019.

And for the first time since 2019, Fenway Park was full of Red Sox fans for a Patriot's Day morning game, this year against the Minnesota Twins.

The sun was out. The temperatures — from The Berkshires to Boston — had a brisk, mid-April feel.

On a good day, there is nothing like Boston on Patriot's Day.

It might have been for a different sport at a different time, but New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft could have put his stamp on this weekend when, after New England won Super Bowl XXXVI said "Today, we are all Patriots."

There is a special vibe inside of Fenway Park as fans there know that just down the hill, thousands of runners will cross through Kenmore Square and past the Citgo sign while Sox fans are hoping that Rafael Devers or J.D. Martinez will put a ball on top of — or over the Green Monster.

In a quiet moment in the ballpark, you can even hear the fans lining Kenmore shouting for their friends, their family members, or just a runner with a bib on. It is what makes Boston special.

If you have ever run Boston, ever been to the end of the route, or ever watched it on television, the finish line is painted blue and yellow. It's an iconic color matchup here, so why not use it elsewhere?

The Red Sox and Nike, in developing a "City Series" uniform for several big league teams, went completely off the charts to use the blue and yellow for the Sox's new togs. The "Boston" on the front of the jersey is in the same font that the Marathon uses, and there is a "617" patch in the shape of a Marathon bib, forever tying baseball and the race together.

You knew this was Marathon Weekend because on Saturday and Sunday, the Sox wore those blue-and-yellow uniforms. They tend to get you excited for what was coming.

Now, the Sox don't wear those jerseys on Marathon Monday, opting instead for the so-called "B Strong" uniform, which matches the regular home jersey except it says "Boston" across the front.

Those were the jerseys the Red Sox wore on Saturday, April 20, 2013, the first home game after the Marathon bombing. That was the year David Ortiz took the microphone at Fenway and reminded the world that "This is our [bleeping] city and nobody gonna dictate our freedom."

The last time we had a more normal Patriot's Day sports day was 2019. That year, Lawrence Cherono of Kenya outkicked Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia to win the men's title. Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia won the women's race. Unfortunately for baseball fans, a packed house at the John Updike described "Lyric little bandbox of a ballpark" the Red Sox lost to Baltimore 8-1.

The pandemic forced cancellation of the 2020 Marathon and the 2020 Patriot's Day baseball game. Major League Baseball didn't play its first game until July 24, and Opening Day at Fenway was played in front of no fans.

In 2021, the Marathon was moved to Oct. 11, which happened to be Columbus Day weekend. The Red Sox played on Patriot's Day, beating the Chicago White Sox. But there were only 4,738 fans in an eerily empty Fenway.

Coincidentally, the Red Sox won on the Columbus Day Marathon Monday, beating Tampa Bay 6-5, to clinch an American League divisional series. It was unfortunate that Major League Baseball, as is its want, has no sense of humor. The first pitch for that game was 7:09 p.m. It should have been, and forget TV ratings, started at 11:10 a.m., so with the baseball and the Marathon at the same time, the stars might have realigned a year earlier.

Better late than never.