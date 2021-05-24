NORTH ADAMS — Rain over the weekend failed to completely extinguish the fire in Clarksburg State Forest, according to the state's Department of Fire Services.
"There was so little rain this weekend that the State Fire Warden is not considering it 100% out yet," said Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the department.
The Department of Conservation and Recreation continued to patrol the fire on Monday and was expected to return again Tuesday, she said. Tuesday marks the the 12th day of work on the fire.
After an initial collaboration between local departments and state officials, the DCR has managed operations for the past week, looking for hotspots and patrolling the perimeter of the fire, which was considered 95 percent contained as of last week.
The fire began May 14 and burned about 950 acres, the largest fire in more than two decades in Massachusetts.