<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dr. Paul Farmer, the North Adams-born medical anthropologist who saved lives worldwide, dies at 62

Paul Farmer speaking in front of hospital beds

Dr. Paul Farmer, co-founder of Partners in Health, is pictured in 2012 at the national referral and teaching hospital in Mirebalais, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Farmer died Monday in Rwanda. He was 62.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

Dr. Paul Farmer, a North Adams native and co-founder of the global health organization Partners in Health, died Monday in Rwanda. He was 62. He died unexpectedly in his sleep, the organization said Monday.

Farmer was a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and chief of the division of global health equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He was a physician and anthropologist, best known for bringing high-quality, modern medicine to people who needed it most across the world.

Farmer was born in North Adams in 1959, according to the book "Mountains Beyond Mountains: The Quest of Dr. Paul Farmer, A Man Who Would Cure the World"," an account of his life and work by journalist Tracy Kidder. His father was a salesman in the city, Kidder writes, but the family moved out of Massachusetts in 1966, first to Alabama, then to Florida. 

Farmer spent his life working in the U.S. and abroad, working to stop infectious diseases and deliver medical care in under-resourced places, such as Haiti, Russia, Peru and Cuba.

In 1987, he helped to found Partners in Health, a Boston-based organization that now treats millions of patients across the world. 

Bill Clinton, Paul Farmer speaking in front of hospital

Bill Clinton, left, former president and U.N. special envoy for Haiti, talks with Dr. Paul Farmer, of Partners in Health, in 2010. Farmer spent his life working in the U.S. and abroad, helping to stop infectious diseases and deliver medical care.

Francesca Paris can be reached at fparis@berkshireeagle.com and 413-447-7311, ext. 239.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all