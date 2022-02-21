Dr. Paul Farmer, the North Adams-born medical anthropologist who saved lives worldwide, dies at 62

Dr. Paul Farmer, a North Adams native and co-founder of the global health organization Partners in Health, died Monday in Rwanda. He was 62. He died unexpectedly in his sleep, the organization said Monday.
Farmer was a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and chief of the division of global health equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He was a physician and anthropologist, best known for bringing high-quality, modern medicine to people who needed it most across the world.
Farmer was born in North Adams in 1959, according to the book "Mountains Beyond Mountains: The Quest of Dr. Paul Farmer, A Man Who Would Cure the World"," an account of his life and work by journalist Tracy Kidder. His father was a salesman in the city, Kidder writes, but the family moved out of Massachusetts in 1966, first to Alabama, then to Florida.
Farmer spent his life working in the U.S. and abroad, working to stop infectious diseases and deliver medical care in under-resourced places, such as Haiti, Russia, Peru and Cuba.
In 1987, he helped to found Partners in Health, a Boston-based organization that now treats millions of patients across the world.