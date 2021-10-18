PITTSFIELD — State Rep. Paul Mark is running to represent the Berkshires in the state Senate, and he’s doing so with the support of his fellow Berkshire County representatives and local labor leaders.

Mark, a Peru Democrat first elected in 2010, announced his candidacy for the Senate on Monday in Pittsfield’s Park Square. State Reps. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield; John Barrett III, D-North Adams; and William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, endorsed Mark at the event, which was attended by more than 30 people, including other local Democratic officials and activists.

State Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, is running for lieutenant governor and will not seek reelection in the Senate.

Mark said he hopes to “put the stamp of this region on policy matters and on budget matters” if voters elect him as senator for the 57-municipality district that includes all of Berkshire County and parts of Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden counties.

“We have this chance to really make a difference for working families,” Mark said, citing well-paying jobs, health care, transportation access and affordable housing as top needs for working families. “There’s an amazing opportunity to try to undertake projects that are once in a generation and transformational to the region.”

Mark’s announcement has been expected after the Legislature’s proposed redistricting maps eliminated Mark’s House district, cutting Berkshire County’s four seats to three. Had Mark run for reelection, he may have become a Franklin County representative; Farley-Bouvier said she submitted an alternate map to the redistricting committee in which Mark would still have a seat in the House.

Barrett said that once the delegation learned of Hinds’ departure, they wanted Mark to run for Senate.

Mark comes from a union family and paid for his five educational degrees largely through union benefits as a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

In the 160-member House, he has chaired the redistricting committee and now serves as vice chairman for the telecommunications, utilities and energy committee. He has worked on legislation to address student debt, bolster funding for public higher education and create clean energy jobs, among other priorities.

His campaign for Senate is holding a meet and greet, its first official event, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Becket Arts Center, 7 Brooker Hill Road.

Mark is the first Democrat to enter the race. Former state Sen. Andrea Nuciforo, D-Pittsfield, has said he will not run for the seat he held from 1997 to 2007. Brendan Phair, an independent from Pittsfield, has said he is running for Senate.

Democratic primaries are scheduled for September 2022, and the general election will be held in November.

This story will be updated.