Eight Berkshire arts nonprofits participate in study revealing the 'invisible underclass.' Its recommendations 'could be a very hard sell'

GREAT BARRINGTON — For more than a decade, Kristin Grippo has had to work multiple teaching jobs in the Berkshires to support her family.

Quote “Just as recently as this week I’ve had to move 25 minutes over the border of New York State because I can no longer afford to live in the Berkshires, the community that I love and have served for so long.” Kristin Grippo, art teacher, Berkshire Art Center in Stockbridge

The art teacher this month finally got what so many of the county’s arts and culture workers covet as they do what they love: a single full-time job.

Yet even that does not pay a living wage, Grippo said Wednesday, at the unveiling of a yearlong study charting the suffering of workers’ low pay, job insecurity and overwork at the county’s theaters, museums and other cultural institutions.

The Berkshire/Columbia Counties Pay Equity Initiative, which released the Pay Equity Project at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, had brainstormed the idea during participation in an “Inclusive Leadership” program led by Multicultural BRIDGE CEO Gwendolyn VanSant.

Participating were eight arts and culture nonprofits, including the Mahaiwe, Art Omi, Berkshire Art Center and Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival. The 69-page report includes anonymous salary data and surveys from 202 of these workers themselves and 38 regional arts and culture employers.

Some of the employers said they found strength in numbers to commit to daunting changes that may require a slash to programming.

VanSant said she was proud of their work, which emanated from a lot of “difficult conversations” and continues with the ongoing question for employers: “What are we prioritizing?”

The unveiling comes six months after Mass MoCA employees picketed for a union contract and wage minimums at $18 an hour.

And the findings mirror information posted to the Instagram account “Change Berkshire Culture,” which exposes the industry’s climate of overwork and underpay.

‘Can no longer afford’

The initiative presented its findings, which reveal, among other things, that three-quarters of arts and culture workers report unpaid overtime and that as many as half do not have common benefits like health insurance or paid time off. Their wages don’t buy what they need to function, including housing, it says.

Those surveyed describe employers that posture “enlightenment” to the public, yet operate on the backs of the underpaid, and the oft-affluent board members of these institutions as tone deaf to their plight.

One worker surveyed in the study said they “rarely visit other art organizations because they are beyond my budget.”

Of the employers, 65 percent said they had no plans to turn all this around. “I have a master’s degree and a young son,” Grippo said at the Mahaiwe study, “and the primary provider in my family.”

What she said next stings with familiarity for so many county residents.

“Just as recently as this week I’ve had to move 25 minutes over the border of New York State because I can no longer afford to live in the Berkshires,” she added, “the community that I love and have served for so long.”

Long before these days of rising inflation, stories like Grippo’s repeated up and down the county — and not just in the arts and nonprofit industries.

‘A really hard sell’

But there is a special concern here: burning out and grinding down entry- to mid-level workers could, this industry fears, dry up a major Berkshire economic driver. It also might hinder a workplace that is mixed with people of color and the LBGTQ+ community.

Behind those crimson stage curtains, say these workers, is a stealthy hot mess of inequity.

“It’s toxic,” said Melissa Canavan, executive director of the Berkshire Immigrant Center, speaking to what she encountered as she struggled with this rigmarole for years before landing her current job. “We’re having these conversations secretly — behind the curtain.”

The study does more than lay out the data. It also makes recommendations for employers that “could be a really hard sell,” as Kristen van Ginhoven, artistic director and co-founder of WAM Theater in Lenox put it. It may involve making less art, she said, in order to pay living wages.

That’s because the recommendations will require either more money or cuts elsewhere. These include upping pay consistently, providing “robust benefits” and always paying interns.

Changing this will involve donors and maybe an increase in ticket prices, but the embrace of this shift by board members of these nonprofits is the secret sauce.

These institutions will likely want to be “on the right side of history,” said Aron Goldman, the consultant who led the study, and who refers to these workers as the “invisible underclass.”

Survey finds Western Mass. cultural sector lost $55.1M during pandemic BOSTON — The Western Massachusetts arts and cultural sector has lost $55,113,180 in revenue since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, acco…

Five cultural groups land $100,000 grants to offset losses PITTSFIELD — Fourteen Berkshire County cultural nonprofits whose finances have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic have received much-neede…