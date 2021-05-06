PITTSFIELD — Based on guidance from state and local officials and health authorities, Pittsfield Community Television and WTBR-FM plan to implement the third phase of their reopening plan for members services from Monday to Aug. 2.
PCTV will implement the plan in three phases. Phase 3a begins Monday, phase 3b May 31, and phase 3c on Aug. 2.
"As it has been throughout this time of pandemic, our primary objective is to keep our staff and members safe and healthy, while continuing to provide the services that fulfill our mission," said PCTV Executive Director Shawn Serre. "We feel that we have upheld that trust to keep you safe, and will continue to do so."
Starting on Monday, PCTV's offices will remain closed to the general public, but members will be allowed to use the facilities by appointment and with certain limitations.
Occupancy for all facilities and rooms will be limited to 50 percent of capacity, and masking and distancing will remain in effect. For television productions, Studio-A will be limited to up to five people in the studio and two people in the control room; while Studio-K is limited to up to four peeple in the studio and two in the control room. For radio, up to three people will be allowed in WTBR's on-air studio (one board operator and two guests). These occupancy limitations are in addition to PCTV/WTBR staff being present.
On May 31, 75 percent occupancy of facilities and rooms will be allowed, but masking and distancing will continue. Scheduled tours of the facility might resume. Working inside the production truck will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, because of close space and the inability to distance. Up to two people will be allowed in the editing suite.
If guidance from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues as expected, a return to 100 percent capacity in all facilities, including the lobby area, is expected to go into effect Aug. 2. Offices and facilities will be open to the public. Masking and distancing will continue unless guidance indicates otherwise.
There will be no occupancy limitation for Studio-A productions (three people will be allowed in the control room); and no occupancy limitations for Studio-K productions, (two people will be allowed in the control room.) Also, there will be no occupancy limitations in WTBR's on-air studio, where five people will be allowed to gather.
Also on Aug. 2, intern and in-person school activities will be welcomed, and musical performance and exercise productions will be allowed in the studio, with the crew located outside the studio during production. In-person training for production crews will be scheduled to resume. The channel coordinator should be contacted directly to reserve any production facilities.
Information: Call 413-445-4234, email info@pittsfieldtv.org, or pittsfieldtv.org.