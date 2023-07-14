Peace torch relay run comes to Great Barrington, Pittsfield to honor three Berkshire County residents

GREAT BARRINGTON — An international torch relay run for peace will make stops in Great Barrington and Pittsfield on Saturday to honor several residents and hold an interfaith peace gathering.

Run schedule 1 p.m. at the Mahaiwe Cemetery in Great Barrington: Torch runners will arrive and two awards will be presented. 4 p.m. at Park Square in Pittsfield: Torch runners will arrive, hold an interfaith peace gathering and present the last award. 7 p.m. at Wahconah Park: The peace torch will arrive at the start of the Pittsfield Suns game.

At the Mahaiwe Cemetery in Great Barrington both Gwendolyn VanSant and Wray Gunn will receive awards for tending the legacy of town native W.E.B. Du Bois. Later, in Pittsfield, Madison Quinn will receive an award for her work helping children suffering with cancer through a nonprofit she started as a young teenager.

The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, whose runners start at the United Nations in New York City, will also bring the peace torch to the Pittsfield Suns game at Wahconah Park on Saturday evening.

Sri Chinmoy founded the global peace relay in 1987 as a way for people to express their desire for peace. Chinmoy was an artist, athlete and poet who began holding talks about peace at the UN in 1970 until he died in 2007, according to the group’s website. His peace run has stretched across 150 countries and territories with a core group of runners as well as runners from various communities where the torch relay travels.

The torch over the years has been held by 7 million people, including luminaries like Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa and Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis — a spokesperson for the peace run.

“The whole point is to foster oneness and peace,” said Tilvila Hurwit, the peace run’s Massachusetts co-coordinator. “We’re not raising money — it’s not political. It’s just from the heart to the heart.”

Hurwit explained that runners will relay with the torch from the UN and work their way into Connecticut up Route 7. They’ll run into the Berkshires, then up through Vermont and into Canada before heading west to Chicago.

VanSant and Gunn were chosen to receive the Torch-Bearer Award in honor of Du Bois, Hurwit said, since they are devoting their lives and work to Du Bois’ legacy of racial justice and international peace. VanSant is the CEO of nonprofit Multicultural BRIDGE as well as co-chair of Great Barrington’s W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Committee. Gunn is Board Chair of the Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy.

Randy Weinstein, VanSant’s co-chair on the Du Bois committee and founder of the former Great Barrington Du Bois Center — which holds a large collection of Du Bois historical papers and books — declined to accept an award, Tilvila told The Eagle.

Quinn, who will be offered an award at Park Square later in the day, started Strong Little Souls when she was 11. The nonprofit provides care packages, financial and emotional support to children suffering from cancer, as well as their families.

It won’t be the first award for Quinn, who just graduated from nursing school. She received a “Difference Maker Award” from the New England Patriots in 2020, as well as a “40 Under Forty” award in 2018 from 1Berkshire, The Berkshire Eagle and the Berkshire Community College Foundation, which created a category for her called, “rising star.”