Authorities are investigating a pedestrian accident in Dalton, in which a person was struck by a motor vehicle near the Union Block on Main Street.
Police Chief Deanna Strout said that a male pedestrian was hit at 7:01 p.m. and suffered serious injuries.
Strout said at 9:20 p.m. that she had not yet learned of the extent of the pedestrian's injuries or his name. She said it was not yet known whether the pedestrian's injuries were life-threatening.
A section of Main Street — also known as Routes 8 and 9 — was closed between Flansburg and Curtis avenues, roughly across from the Dalton CRA building. Traffic was being rerouted.
Strout said a state police unit was helping to investigate.