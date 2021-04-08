Entering Dalton Sign (copy)

A pedestrian accident has closed a section of routes 8 and 9 in the center of Dalton, the state Department of Transportation said Thursday night. 

Authorities are investigating a pedestrian accident in Dalton, in which a person was struck by a motor vehicle near the Union Block on Main Street.

Police Chief Deanna Strout said that a male pedestrian was hit at 7:01 p.m. and suffered serious injuries. 

Strout said at 9:20 p.m. that she had not yet learned of the extent of the pedestrian's injuries or his name. She said it was not yet known whether the pedestrian's injuries were life-threatening.

A section of Main Street — also known as Routes 8 and 9 — was closed between Flansburg and Curtis avenues, roughly across from the Dalton CRA building. Traffic was being rerouted. 

Strout said a state police unit was helping to investigate.  

