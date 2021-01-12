NORTH ADAMS — As many as 30 people who are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine have signed up for an appointment during Berkshire County’s first responder clinics.
When local public health officials looked at sign-ups for this week’s vaccinations, they found that a couple dozen people who were not first responders had registered through the state’s new online portal, according to Laura Kittross, director of the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association.
Leslie Drager, a county public health nurse working on the rollout, said staff have called people who signed up out of turn to inform them that they could not receive a vaccination yet. Clinic staff have also been checking IDs at the door, as previously planned, to ensure that only eligible recipients get the vaccine.
Health officials stressed that registration is not open for anyone other than first responders at the moment. They said they do not expect this issue to persist in later stages of the rollout.
Drager suspects that some people who received a registration link may have forwarded it to others who were not eligible. The registration portal is also available publicly through the Massachusetts state website.
She said the problem arose in part because the first responder clinics are set to “public” within PrepMod, the state’s vaccine administration software. That means anyone with a phone or computer can visit the registration site, fill out the form and schedule an appointment, even though they will not be allowed to actually receive the vaccine.
The clinics were set to “public” intentionally, Drager said, to make it easier for all first responders to sign up, including those who live in the Berkshires but work for agencies outside the county.
“In the next phases, we can do those as ‘private’ clinics,” Drager told The Eagle. “Where the only people that will get access online are the people we send the link to. So we shouldn’t have that issue.”
The Massachusetts Department of Health, which purchased the PrepMod software and trained local officials on how to use it, did not respond Monday to The Eagle’s request for comment.
For now, vaccine providers in the Berkshires and across the state have resorted to asking people not to make appointments unless they are eligible, with all-caps notices and warnings about ID checks.
“FOR FIRST RESPONDERS ONLY - ID WILL BE CHECKED,” read the descriptions for all three Berkshire County clinics.
“This clinic is for only First Responders employed by the City of Lowell or by UMass Lowell,” reads another sign-up portal. “Do not register for this clinic unless you have been specifically instructed to by your organization.”