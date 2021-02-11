Massachusetts residents should still seek a COVID-19 vaccine when they become eligible even if they have previously contracted the highly infectious virus, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.
Baker touted the protection a vaccine can offer against newer strains of the coronavirus that were first identified in other countries and have been spreading in the United States in recent weeks.
More than half a million Bay State residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since public health officials reported the first confirmed case more than a year ago, and there are likely many others who contracted the virus but were never tested to confirm it.
Baker also urged providers to renew their focus on administering vaccine doses to those who have booked appointments. A day after multiple news reports indicated that hundreds of individuals waited at a state-run mass vaccination site in Danvers with hopes of receiving any leftover doses, Baker cautioned that offering vaccines to those who did not book appointments creates confusion.
"In the end, you should be vaccinating the people who have appointments, so that the people who have appointments don't end up seeing something on their phone or in their email or a text message or something else that says, 'Oh my, I might not get my vaccine even though I have an appointment,' " Baker told reporters after touring a vaccination site at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. "The game here is: you have an appointment, you're going to get a vaccine."
One day after the Baker administration opened up vaccine access to companions of those 75 and older, Baker also warned senior citizens not to share their personal information if they are contacted by someone unfamiliar offering to transport them to a mass vaccination site.