Registration for people 75 and older has opened on the Massachusetts vaccination website, but many residents on Wednesday reported they have been unable to get through, with the site either failing to load or freezing during the process.
"They should keep trying," said Laura Kittross, director of the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association "If these appointments fill, there will be more down the line, so check back often."
The state did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Local health officials have urged anyone who wants to register themselves or an elderly friend or relative to visit maimmunizations.org for a list of public clinics. Residents can also find out more about eligibility and a map of vaccination sites at mass.gov/covidvaccine.
Registration opened at midday on Wednesday for clinics running from Feb. 2 to Feb. 12. By 2 p.m., there were nearly 3,000 spots still available in Berkshire County, though at least three clinics had entirely filled up.
Berkshire County health officials are working with local councils on aging to help people without the internet register for an appointment.
People in later stages of Phase Two are not eligible yet and cannot reserve an appointment at the moment.
Public health officials and state representatives have said that they may be able to move onto the next priority group in Phase Two as soon as mid or late-February, though shipments of vaccine from the state will be the limiting factor. The next subgroup in line includes people 65 to 74 and those with two or more comorbidities.
The state said on Wednesday that it remains on track to start general public vaccinations in April.
Current vaccination locations include three major public sites: Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School in Great Barrington, and the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish Center in North Adams.
Anyone who receives a shot at one of those sites will be able to sign up for a second dose through a separate registration link.
“We have been assured by the state that our second doses will be sent automatically,” Kittross said. “We set up clinics just for second doses so everyone is able to register for their second dose. We may also do first doses the same place and time, but there will be a separate link for registration.”
Vaccines are also available at Walgreens in Lee and Pittsfield, as well as Stop and Shop in Pittsfield and North Adams, though private pharmacies are expected to provide fewer doses than public clinics. Neither company appeared to have available appointments as of midday on Wednesday.
Berkshire Allergy Care, though listed as a vaccine provider on the state website, is not accepting new appointment registrations at the moment.