Despite hit from COVID-19, BHS finances improved under David Phelps' leadership

PITTSFIELD — The year before David Phelps became the chief executive of Berkshire Health Systems, the company posted a small surplus.
That was a significant feat — just a year earlier, in fiscal 1991, it had suffered a then-record $17 million loss.
Almost 30 years later, as a new chief executive prepares to take over, it appears a similar pattern may be unfolding.
Like most health care organizations across the country, the company's finances took a big hit in fiscal 2020 due to issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the financial data for fiscal 2021, which ended on Sept. 30, has yet to be released, but based on quarterly data, Berkshire Health Systems' finances are on the rebound.
According to statistics compiled by the Center for Health Information and Analysis, the company's total operating margin through June 30, the first nine months of fiscal 2021, was plus 11.8 percent, despite significant negative operating margins for two BHS subsidiaries, Berkshire Faculty Services and Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates, which are both physician organizations.
That's a significant increase from fiscal 2020, when BHS's total operating margin for the entire fiscal year was minus 5.1 percent. For nonprofit organizations like BHS, the total operating margin represents revenue over expenses, according to BHS spokesman Michael Leary.
Phelps, who will retire as president and CEO early next year, said on Monday that BHS will be able to provide more concise information on the health care system's fiscal 2021 financial performance after an audit of its finances is completed by the end of this year,
"When you add it all up, I think this year will probably look better than it really is," he said.
In fiscal 2020, the high costs of COVID-related care, the state-mandated shutdown after the pandemic and inconsistencies in patient volume led to systemwide losses that exceeded $65 million, BHS officials told The Eagle last January. Although supplemental funding from state and federal agencies provided some relief — $27.5 million in COVID funding was included in the company's operating revenue — the operating surplus was almost minus $35 million in fiscal 2020, while its total surplus was minus $9.6 million.
An operating surplus is the total dollar amount of a surplus or loss derived from operating activities, while the total surplus represents the total dollar amount of surplus or loss derived from both operating and nonoperating activities.
"From a financial standpoint, 2020 was, by far, the worst year we have ever experienced," BHS management stated in a letter to employees in December 2020.
The pandemic's effect on the company's finances can be viewed in more appropriate context when considering the nonprofit's finances in fiscal 2019, the year before COVID arrived. In that fiscal year, BHS reported an operating surplus of $24.2 million, and a total surplus of $10.04 million, according to the Center for Health Information and Analysis. BHS also posted positive results in both those categories in fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Unlike for-profit companies, nonprofit health care organizations operate on very small operating margins, Leary said.
"Things can go badly very quickly when something like the pandemic comes up," Leary said.
Phelps said BHS is in much better shape financially than it was when he became CEO in 1993.
"We started in a situation where every entity we had was struggling," he said. "Even [Berkshire Medical Center] wasn't doing well. Where we've come over the years is a source of pride. When people talk about leaving something better then the way you found it I feel very good from that perspective."