Photos: A look back at Eagle photographers' best photos of 2022

At Fred Balawender’s farm in Cheshire, Tommy the Swiss brown ox has become something of a celebrity on TikTok, after Balawender’s daughter began posting videos of her father’s relationship with the 6’5” tall, 3,000 pound "favorite child."
A Navy trumpeter plays Taps during the military funeral at Arlington National Cemetery for Roman Sadlowski. Sadlowski was a U.S Navy sailor who died on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Monday Sept. 19, 2022.
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts students play some basketball on the damp courts at the Noel Field Athletic Complex in North Adams as temperatures rose into the low to mid 50s for the President's Day holiday.
Suzen and Paul King stand on the front porch of their Eagle Street home in North Adams. They are concerned about the blight in the neighborhood that literally surrounds their property. Monday, March 7, 2022
Over 50 people, including Jilly Lederman, Gary Lopenzina and his dog Zack, 3, gathered at Park Square in Pittsfield to support peace in the Ukraine during a Global Day of Action. The event was sponsored by CodePink. (March 6, 2022)
William Stickney Pittsfield Adult Learning Center, which is part of the Pittsfield Public Schools, celebrated their students who earned their Adult Diploma or passed their HiSET/GED at a graduation ceremony at Taconic High School. Bree Ballantyne-Hinckley holds her 1-year-old son Orion as she receives her certificate from Daniel Elias, vice-chair of the Pittsfield School committee. (June 15, 2022)
As the final step, artist Jesse Tobin McCauley applies a sealant on the mural she created. The new mural will greet Amtrak passengers disembarking at the Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center in Pittsfield. (Sunday, July 3, 2022)
Amelia Doker, 4, giggles as Bruce Bowey makes a balloon sculpture for her at the Adams Street Fair, an event honoring first responders, at the Visitor's Center parking lot in Adams on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
A monument of civil rights pioneer Elizabeth Freeman was unveiled in front of Sheffield’s Old Parish Church. The monument – a bronze, 8-foot-tall statue of Freeman was sculpted by Brian Hanlon. (Aug. 21, 2022)
Sawyer Hamilton, 8, gets her hair cut from Alicia Powers at Four One Three Salon on Wendell Street in Pittsfield on Monday as part of Back to School, Haircuts for the Community. The event was done in partnership with Officer Darren Derby and The Pittsfield Police Department's community outreach program. In addition to a free haircut, kids could get a new knapsack and other goodies. (Aug. 29, 2022)
With her mom Cassandra close by, Reagan Moro, 7 months, of Adams gets a check-up at CHP Berkshire Pediatrics in Pittsfield on Tuesday. According to her mother, Reagan is recovering from RSV, rhinovirus and pneumonia and was just recently discharged from Albany Med. During her appointment she had a temperature of about 101 and was still coughing. (Nov. 11, 2022)
Family and friends gather at the Du Bois family burial plot at the Mahaiwe Cemetery in Great Barrington for the unveiling of Dr. Yolande Du Bois Williams Irvin’s headstone. Williams Irvin, who passed away in November 2021, was the granddaughter of W.E.B. Du Bois, and wished to be buried in her family’s plot alongside her mother and grandmother. (Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022)
Members of the Liberty Jump Team, a WWII paratrooper reenactment team, prepare for their first jump out of the vintage C-47 plane, the Placid Lassie. The team made two jumps Saturday, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” (Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022)
A group of state police, Lee Police, and Lee Fire Department members head out to a new search location on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, near the Janet Longcope Park trailhead on Church Street in Lee during a search for Meghan Marohn, 43, a New York woman who had been missing after hiking in the vicinity. Months later in September, human remains were found near the original search area and were confirmed to be those of Marohn, though her cause of death remains a mystery.
Carolyn Craft, visiting the Berkshires from Dallas, Texas, spends the day floating and fly fishing on the Housatonic River in Lee with Harry Desmond, owner of Berkshire Rivers Fly Fishing. Desmond has run guided fly fishing tours and classes in the Berkshires for 12 years, and is one of the only guides of his kind in the area. (Thursday, May 26, 2022)
In the barn behind musician Mark Stewart’s North Adams home, he plays an upright section of The Big Boing, a 24-foot-long version of an mbira, a thumb piano that originated in Zimbabwe. Stewart’s Big Boing, however, is made entirely from repurposed objects like nail files, bobby pins, butter knives, and an array of all manner of objects that can go ‘boing,’ spanning a distance that can fit up to 30 children playing at once. (Saturday, July 23, 2022)
After the April 22 fire that destroyed 12 Lincoln St. in Pittsfield spread to the neighboring Cherry St. home where Jessica Thomas and her nine-year-old son Owen rented an apartment, they returned weeks later to find the apartment ransacked, their belongings strewn all over, and their valuables missing. (Friday, May 13, 2022)
Jessica Devylder facilitates pre-lunch play at Bumblebee Home Day Care, which she has run out of her Pittsfield home for 17 years. A new report shows hourly workers in Massachusetts collectively miss out on more than $1.6 billion in wages every year because of unmet child care needs.
Jessica Devylder facilitates pre-lunch play at Bumblebee Home Day Care, which she has run out of her Pittsfield home for 17 years. Programs that working parents desperately need in the Berkshires struggled to find staff members during the coronavirus pandemic. (Jan. 12, 2022)
Jennifer Macksey is sworn-in as North Adams’ first woman mayor on New Year’s Day.
February
A woman and her two dogs brace against the high winds as they walk at the Spruces Community Park in Williamstown on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts students play some basketball on the damp courts at the Noel Field Athletic Complex in North Adams as temperatures rose into the low to mid 50s for the President's Day holiday.
Family and friends gather at the Du Bois family burial plot at the Mahaiwe Cemetery in Great Barrington for the unveiling of Dr. Yolande Du Bois Williams Irvin’s headstone. Williams Irvin, who passed away in November 2021, was the granddaughter of W.E.B. Du Bois, and wished to be buried in her family’s plot alongside her mother and grandmother. (Feb. 19, 2022)
March
Suzen and Paul King stand on the front porch of their Eagle Street home in North Adams. They are concerned about the blight in the neighborhood that literally surrounds their property. (March 7, 2022)
Over 50 people, including Jilly Lederman, Gary Lopenzina and his dog Zack, 3, gathered at Park Square in Pittsfield to support peace in the Ukraine during a Global Day of Action. The event was sponsored by CodePink. (March 6, 2022)
Anthony Johnson tops off his gas tank at the Gulf station on East Street in Pittsfield as gas prices hit a record high nationwide. (March 8, 2022)
A group of state police, Lee Police, and Lee Fire Department members head out to a new search location on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, near the Janet Longcope Park trailhead on Church Street in Lee during a search for Meghan Marohn, 43, a New York woman who had been missing after hiking in the vicinity. Months later in September, human remains were found near the original search area and were confirmed to be those of Marohn, though her cause of death remains a mystery.
After the April 22 fire that destroyed 12 Lincoln St. in Pittsfield spread to the neighboring Cherry St. home where Jessica Thomas and her nine-year-old son Owen rented an apartment, they returned weeks later to find the apartment ransacked, their belongings strewn all over, and their valuables missing. (May 13, 2022)
April
Children at Williams Elementary School in Pittsfield enjoy lunch in the cafeteria together for the first time since the pandemic began. (April 11, 2022)
Scores of firefighters fight a blaze at 112 Lincoln St. that began to spread to neighboring houses on Lincoln and Cherry streets on Friday, April 22, 2022.
May
Ukrainian immigrant Arianna Neplivieva, 8, gets a kiss on her cheek from her mother Yana Neplivieva during a coffee hour in the parish house of the Federated Church in Becket. (May 29, 2022)
Carolyn Craft, visiting the Berkshires from Dallas, Texas, spends the day floating and fly fishing on the Housatonic River in Lee with Harry Desmond, owner of Berkshire Rivers Fly Fishing. Desmond has run guided fly fishing tours and classes in the Berkshires for 12 years, and is one of the only guides of his kind in the area. (May 26, 2022)
June
Linda Tatro looks at a photograph of her late daughter Jillian Tatro at her Cheshire home. The photograph was from a vigil for Jillian the night before. (June 15, 2022)
Lenox Memorial High School graduates move their tassel from right to left following graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox. (June 12, 2022)
William Stickney Pittsfield Adult Learning Center, which is part of the Pittsfield Public Schools, celebrated their students who earned their Adult Diploma or passed their HiSET/GED at a graduation ceremony at Taconic High School. Bree Ballantyne-Hinckley holds her 1-year-old son Orion as she receives her certificate from Daniel Elias, vice-chair of the Pittsfield School committee. (June 15, 2022)
July
James Taylor performs to a sold-out crowd at Tanglewood in Lenox on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Dancers with Festival Latino of the Berkshires march in the Pittsfield Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Nolan Palatt beats the heat in the Berkshire Hills Country Club pool. (July 19, 2022)
Passengers disembark from train cars after the inaugural trip for the Berkshire Flyer rail line from New York City to Pittsfield at the Intermodal Transportation Center. (July 8, 2022)
As the final step, artist Jesse Tobin McCauley applies a sealant on the mural she created. The new mural will greet Amtrak passengers disembarking at the Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center in Pittsfield. (July 3, 2022)
Amelia Doker, 4, giggles as Bruce Bowey makes a balloon sculpture for her at the Adams Street Fair, an event honoring first responders, at the Visitor's Center parking lot in Adams on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
In the barn behind musician Mark Stewart’s North Adams home, he plays an upright section of The Big Boing, a 24-foot-long version of an mbira, a thumb piano that originated in Zimbabwe. Stewart’s Big Boing, however, is made entirely from repurposed objects like nail files, bobby pins, butter knives, and an array of all manner of objects that can go ‘boing,’ spanning a distance that can fit up to 30 children playing at once. (July 23, 2022)
August
Members of the Liberty Jump Team, a WWII paratrooper reenactment team, prepare for their first jump out of the vintage C-47 plane, the Placid Lassie. The team made two jumps Saturday, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” (Aug. 13, 2022)
A monument of civil rights pioneer Elizabeth Freeman was unveiled in front of Sheffield’s Old Parish Church. The monument – a bronze, 8-foot-tall statue of Freeman was sculpted by Brian Hanlon. (Aug. 21, 2022)
Sawyer Hamilton, 8, gets her hair cut from Alicia Powers at Four One Three Salon on Wendell Street in Pittsfield on Monday as part of Back to School, Haircuts for the Community. The event was done in partnership with Officer Darren Derby and The Pittsfield Police Department's community outreach program. In addition to a free haircut, kids could get a new knapsack and other goodies. (Aug. 29, 2022)
September
A view from the front seat of a Schweizer 233A, a two-seater glider, as a plane tows it to a higher altitude before releasing the glider in the air to fly on its own. (Sept. 8, 2022)
A Navy trumpeter plays Taps during the military funeral at Arlington National Cemetery for Roman Sadlowski. Sadlowski was a U.S Navy sailor who died on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor. (Sept. 19, 2022)
October
Drone footage over the hills north of Dalton near Holiday Brook Farm. (Oct. 8, 2022)
Roman Redhawk of the Taino Nation blows a conch shell during the Indigenous Peoples Day Ceremonial Walk on Main Street in Great Barrington. (Oct. 10, 2022)
Star Richardson and Arron Arnspiger hang out in the Berkshire Athenaeum to keep warm. The couple lives without a home and are starting a family, Starr is 17 weeks pregnant. (Oct. 18, 2022)
Brandon Messer sleeps in the doorway of the Wright Building on North Street in Pittsfield. (Oct. 19, 2022)
Drury No. 5 Louis Guillotte runs the ball at Monument. (Oct. 28, 2022)
The Wahconah Regional High School golf team has gone undefeated this season.
November
Fog settles over the Housatonic River and town skyline. (Nov. 1, 2022)
With her mom Cassandra close by, Reagan Moro, 7 months, of Adams gets a check-up at CHP Berkshire Pediatrics in Pittsfield on Tuesday. According to her mother, Reagan is recovering from RSV, rhinovirus and pneumonia and was just recently discharged from Albany Med. During her appointment she had a temperature of about 101 and was still coughing. (Nov. 11, 2022)
At Fred Balawender’s farm in Cheshire, Tommy the Swiss brown ox has become something of a celebrity on TikTok, after Balawender’s daughter began posting videos of her father’s relationship with the 6’5” tall, 3,000 pound "favorite child."
December
Hundreds gather for the first in-person tree lighting ceremony since 2019 at Park Square in Pittsfield. The donated tree was adorned with 20,000 lights, according to Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer.
Stephanie Zollshan has been a photojournalist for The Berkshire Eagle since 2011. She is a Boston University graduate whose work has been featured in publications around the world. Stephanie can be reached at szollshan@berkshireeagle.com.