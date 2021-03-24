WILLIAMSTOWN — Children like to play pretend, but Sabrina Fortier turned pretend into reality.
"I have always loved makeup. I had children's makeup sets growing up," said Fortier, 37, of Adams, when we spoke by phone recently. "I was fascinated with brides and bridal makeup. I saved the page of the Sunday Berkshire Eagle that had photos of local brides."
Now, Fortier keeps a supply of makeup in her studio, Sabrina Marie Makeup Artistry at Norad Mill on Roberts Drive in North Adams, with which she enhances her clients' features.
To achieve the transition from pretend to reality, Fortier attended The New England Center of Esthetics Education in Northampton and became a licensed esthetician. Then she took on a new role at the center, as a teacher.
In 2010, she became a representative for Great Barrington-based Iredale Cosmetics, a line of makeup formulated with natural, organic and nontoxic ingredients that she uses and retails in her studio.
As a makeup artist and skin care specialist, Fortier enjoys working with people from all walks of life.
"I have done makeup for New York Fashion Week," she said. "And I did makeup for Donna Medley of 'Housewives of New York City' when she appeared in a segment on 'Entertainment Tonight' about her house in Great Barrington."
When Emmy- and Academy Award-winning actress Allison Janney, currently in TV sitcom "Mom," needed a makeup artist while in Connecticut for an award ceremony, her hairdresser recommended Fortier.
"Allison Janney was super sweet," Forte recalled.
Little Sabrina may have chased after brides to catch a glimpse of them in their wedding finery. Now, brides come to her.
"I've done tons of brides," the mature Sabrina said.
And not only local brides.
"The Berkshires have become a popular wedding site for couples from Boston and vicinity, with Mass MoCA as a reception venue."
Sabrina Marie Makeup Artistry opened in January 2020, but closed several weeks later, when COVID-19 restrictions on businesses were put in place.
"Weddings had to be smaller, but brides still wanted to be pretty," Fortier said. "I did a few brides, one and one. I went to them and we wore masks and followed other precautions."
Now that COVID restrictions have been relaxed, Sabrina Marie Makeup Artistry has reopened and again offers services for weddings, proms, birthday parties and more.
"Makeup is not all about over-the-top looks or the Kim Kardashians of the world," Fortier said.
"I had a client in his 80s who had skin cancer removed from his nose and was self-conscious about the scar," she said. "I taught him how to conceal it and set him up with the proper tools and products."
Fortier also finds it gratifying to help people feel and look their best through microblading, a tattooing technique in which a sharp hand-held tool is used to draw strokes that mimic real eyebrows.
Having attended classes and completed a one-year apprenticeship for permanent makeup at Pigmentia in Boston, Fortier was able to obtain permits to expand her services to include microblading.
"I've had microblading clients leave my studio in happy tears," she said, referring to clients with alopecia who never had eyebrows or clients who lost their eyebrows due to cancer and chemo.
Mandi Parker did not come to Sabrina Marie Makeup Artisty without eyebrows, rather, because her eyebrows did not match.
"It was my first time, I have no other tattoos," Parker said when we spoke by phone. "Sabrina explained every step of the way — timeline, healing, adjustments, second visit."
The procedure was not painful, she said. Fortier first numbs the brow using her hand-held tool.
As Fortier's and my conversation came to an end, she said cheerfully, "I'm so glad to be back at my studio, and that clients are coming back."
I could almost see the little girl that still dwells within her, jumping up and down with glee.