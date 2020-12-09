WILLIAMSTOWN — Picture it: An eye-pleasing new affordable housing development enhances Williamstown's Historic Mill Village District.
Berkshire Housing Development Corp. of Pittsfield is creating the affordable housing, 330 Cole Apartments on the site of the former Photec Mill, aka Station Mill, built in 1866.
A four-story addition, known colloquially as "the cube," was made to the original mill building in the 1940s.
The mill was vacant and abandoned in 1989. And would never be resurrected. The roof of the original building collapsed and it was demolished in 2005.
The Cube still existed when the town of Williamstown donated the Photec property to Berkshire Housing Development Corp., a nonprofit, for redevelopment as affordable housing .
A few years earlier Berkshire Housing had created Highland Woods, a senior affordable housing complex in Williamstown.
In June 2020, Berkshire Housing "'put shovel to ground' in its Photec Mill project, which includes transforming the cube into apartments and building town houses.
A total of 41 affordable housing units in the cube and townhouses will come with appliances such as new refrigerators and new stoves.
"Was it easier to build Highland Woods than it was to convert the cube?" I asked Elton Ogden, president and CEO of Berkshire Housing, during a recent phone interview.
"The challenges we faced at Highland Woods were different from those presented by the Photec site, but yes Photec is more difficult. Highland Woods had to be fast-tracked because the housing was needed for residents of the Spruces," Ogden said, referring to the Mobile Home Park in Williamstown that had been flooded during Tropical Storm Irene and had become uninhabitable.
"But this also resulted in a lot of support at the state and local level, which ultimately helped us finish on time. The process was also aided by the $2.8 million we received from the town and over $105,000 from Higher Ground, a local nonprofit."
As for Photec, Ogden said the challenge is financial, assembling enough funding to cover the development expense.
He explained that the site is expensive to build on because remnants of the former site have to be removed and relocated. Soils are not great and require structural fill. The reuse of the cube is also more costly than new construction when demolition repair and structural bracing are factored in.
It will cost $17 million to create the affordable housing development 330 Cole Apartments "We had nine different sources of funding," said Ogden.
In regard to 330 Cole Apartments' proximity to the Hoosac River, Ogden said. " All of the buildings are outside and above the floodplain. The first floor elevation of the lowest building is approximately four feet above the elevation of the flood plain adjacent to the site. "
Unlike Highland Woods, 330 Cole is not age-restricted, it is income-restricted; income must not exceed 60 percent of the area median income, as calculated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Based on the current HUD posting, the financial criteria for qualifying for occupancy is one person $35,510; two people $42,000; three people $46,140; four people $51,240.
There are one- and two-bedroom units in the cube, and one- two- and three-bedroom units in the townhouses.
Rents range from $900 to $1,500 a month, with the exception of 14 subsidized units, and tenants pay no more than 30 percent of their monthly income for rent.
There are laundry facilities and a community room in the cube for tenants. And there is also a walking path and a playground.
Though there is no firm date for occupancy, Ogden did say the target date is late June.
Anyone interested in obtaining an application for occupancy may call Linda Pensivy at Berkshire Housing, 413-499-1630, ext. 100, or lpensivy@berkshirehousing.com.
Ogden said he and the staff of Berkshire Housing find their work rewarding.
"We create safe places for people to live," he said.