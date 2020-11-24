WILLIAMSTOWN — A certain Thanksgiving stands out in my memory for more than one reason.
It was the first time since my late husband, Bill, and I had moved from Queens, N.Y., to Williamstown that our children, Christopher and Jennifer, and my sister, Gloria, would gather in our home to celebrate Thanksgiving, as had been tradition before fate put many miles between us.
Now, two more chairs and a highchair would be needed at the table for the newer members of our family — Jennifer's husband and their children, 4-year-old Alyssa and 18-month-old Nicholas.
The Monday before Thanksgiving, Christopher phoned from his apartment in Virginia. "Mom, I invited my friend Gina to spend Thanksgiving with us," he said. "Her fiance broke their engagement and she's so upset, I didn't think she should be alone on the holiday like she was planning. I was sure you would understand."
I needed a cot. We only had enough beds in our home to accommodate our family.
But, my attempts to borrow a cot proved fruitless.
Frustrated, I pulled a Scarlett O'Hara: "I'll think about it tomorrow," I said to myself, and started preparing the guest room for Jennifer and her family.
Tuesday in the car park of the condominium where I live, I overheard a young man talking to a man rolling a dolly off a moving van. "The stereo goes in the living room and the cot goes in the basement," he said.
With a boldness born of desperation, I asked the young man if he would be using the cot in the next several days.
"No ma'am," the young man said.
I introduced myself and explained my dilemma.
The young man said. "You can have the cot for as long as you need it."
By Wednesday evening, all my family and Gina had arrived at my home.
As we sat in the living room, Alyssa showed us the steps she had learned to dance to the tune of "Itsy Bitsy Teenie Winnie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini." Nicholas was doing what comes naturally to toddlers: exploring. "No, Nicky. Stop!" flowed from Jennifer's lips, as though she could foresee her son's every move.
Gina exclaimed: "Now I know I should never have children."
I envisioned my dream of a happy Thanksgiving turning into a nightmare. That night, Gloria and I slept in the twin beds and Gina slept in the cot in the master bedroom. Well, eventually.
Gina coughed repeatedly. "I'll get you a glass of water," I said.
Gina uttered, "You really would like me to choke and stop bothering you."
Thursday morning, while Jennifer bathed Nicholas, the rest of us relaxed in the living room, chatting about Christmas shopping and Christopher telling us a bit about his vacation in Europe.
Then I went into the kitchen to put the turkey in the oven and scrub potatoes for baking.
When I returned to the living room, Gina was holding Nicholas. He was all fresh and clean from bath time, and damp curls had fallen to his forehead from beneath the towel wound around his head.
"He's so cute, you can't help wanting to hug him," Gina said.
Everyone went for a walk before dinner, except for Nicholas, who was napping, and I stayed home to babysit and turkey sit.
When the others returned, they clued me in on the plans they had made for tomorrow: buy a Christmas tree, and take Alyssa and Nicholas to visit Santa Claus at the mall.
When Jennifer set the table, Alyssa helped by putting out the place cards. "Mommy, can I sit next to Gina, please?" she said. "She's my new friend."
Gina cupped Alyssa's chin in her hand and said, " I'm glad we're friends, Alyssa."
I really do not know why Gina's attitude changed, but I do know that when we sat down to Thanksgiving dinner, there were no strangers, but only family and friends at the table.