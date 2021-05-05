WILLIAMSTOWN — There may be one in just about every family's home, yet, they are treasured. I speak of the World's Greatest Mother plaques.
Do children think their mother deserves to be called the Greatest Mother in the World because she spoils them, or is because she bandages their scrapes and bruises and kisses them better, reads stories to them, attends the team sports they take part in, lets them play ball in the house?
Mothers come in different shapes and sizes, have different personalities and likes and dislikes, but I think every Greatest Mother in the World has, in common, loving their children unconditionally.
The Greatest Mother in the World was depicted as a nurse in a World War I poster created in 1917. To encourage support of the war, the Red Cross commissioned Alonzo Earl Foringer, an American painter, to create the poster, which showed a young woman in a Red Cross uniform cradling a wounded soldier. The woman's eyes look upward, as if she is praying.
For some people, the poster brings to mind Michaelangelo's "Pieta," a sculpture of mother Mary sorrowfully holding in her lap the body of her only son, Jesus, after the crucifixion.
But, Greatest Mother in the World plaques are popular gifts for Mother's Day, a happy occasion.
I lucked out with my mother; she was so patient and so kind that a cross word never passed between us.
Though she was a practical person, she never scoffed at my fanciful dreams. When I went on about becoming an actress or a singer, she would simply say, “Time will tell.”
The first time I appeared in a school play, Mother created my daffodil costume from yellow crepe paper.
And as Mother colored my hair white with flour for my role in another play, I practiced my part.
“Now, we both know your lines,” Mother said when my hair was white as snow.
I remember Mother wearing spotless, starched house dresses, the scent of Djer Kiss talcum powder clinging to her. When Mother was in those simple cotton dresses, I felt she belonged only to us, her family.
As soon as she put on a skirt and blouse or her best clothes, I knew she was going out into the world to attend a wedding or play bingo with friends.
I felt no harm would come to me when I was with my mother.
Even when I was an adult visiting Mother for the weekend with my children, I felt safe as well as pampered.
When I offered to help her prepare dinner, she said, "No, you have enough to do.” And she always allowed me the luxury of sleeping in.
Mother kept the children happily occupied, as they "helped" her make muffins for breakfast. They got a kick out of rolling out the dough and then cutting it into circles with a glass.
I gave Mother many a Mother's Day gift over the years, and don't remember all of them. But, I think I will never forget the first time I bought a Mother's Day gift on my own.
I was 8 years old and walked to the Five & Dime store near our home in the Bronx, N.Y., clutching a dollar to pay for the something special I wanted to give my mother.
I went from counter to counter, looking at handkerchiefs, bath powders, hair clips and more, but everything was too ordinary.
I was walking past the greeting cards when I noticed the pretty pictures on display nearby.
As I read a poem inscribed on a framed picture of a wishing well, I knew my search was over.
If there was a wishing well around the corner today,
I'd make a wish in the good old fashioned way,
And when that wish came true,
No one in the world would be happier than you.
I miss you, my angel Momma, but find some comfort in believing you couldn't be happier than you are in heaven.