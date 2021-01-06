WILLIAMSTOWN — Staying safe at home, my only entertainment is what I can find within the walls of my home.
One day, I got to thinking of what I did for entertainment in the old days, before television sets, computers and DVDs became common household items.
When my parents, my two sisters, Gloria and Claire, and I lived in the Bronx, N.Y., I would rest my head on a pillow under the console radio in the living room and listen to "Little Orphan Annie."
In later years, as a latchkey child, I stopped at a delicatessen on my way home at lunchtime and asked the lady behind the counter for a bologna or cheese sandwich and a quarter-pound of potato salad.
Then, brown paper bag in hand, I climbed the five flights to my family's apartment.
In the kitchen, I turned on the radio on the table and tuned in the station that carried "Backstage Wife," the story of what it was like to be married to a handsome matinee idol.
As I ate my lunch, I learned more about "Backstage Wife" Mary Grant and her husband, Larry Noble, than I would ever know about real people in my life.
On certain nights, all of my family gathered around the console radio in the living room, Father puffing on his pipe, Mother — never idle — knitting sweaters, stocking hats and mittens for my sisters and me. There, we all enjoyed "The Jell-O Program" starring Jack Benny.
Benny always made us laugh with his portrayal of a penny pincher who refused to age, claiming to be forever 39.
"Lux Radio Theatre," a favorite drama program, presented plays that re-created Hollywood films. Famous movie stars such as Clark Gable and Loretta Young reprised roles they had played in the film.
When the radio play ended, the master of ceremonies, a renowned director and producer, interviewed the actors.
I still remember his distinctive, mellifluous voice: "This is Cecil B. DeMille signing off from Hollywood."
"The Shadow," a mystery program, sent shivers up my spine, but I liked the program. It was exciting and set my imagination free.
With radio being an audio medium, I only heard the voices of the characters in a story, but in my mind's eye, I pictured the characters and their surroundings, and their words came to life.
My sisters, of course, were aware of my vivid imagination, and I became the target of their teasing.
The introduction line of "The Shadow" was, “Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows.” And when nature called while we were listening to a radio program, and I needed to walk down the long, unlit hall from the living room to the bathroom, my sisters would say ominously, "Who knows what evil lurks behind the bathroom door?"
Nonetheless, Gloria calmed me when I woke from a nightmare. "Help," I screamed, as I sat up in bed.
My sisters and I shared a bedroom, but only Gloria, my senior by six years, responded to my pleas.
"You had a bad dream. There's nothing to be frightened of, " Gloria said as she gently stroked my head. "Now, go back to sleep."
"I'm afraid to," I whimpered. "Think of something you like to do, and you'll have nice dreams," Gloria said.
I thought of playing with my pup Ginger in the park, and did not wake up until sunlight seeped through the windows.
As COVID-19 continues to sicken and kill people around the globe, I feel like I am trapped in a bad dream. But, experience has taught me that bad dreams do not last.
Now that the old year is dead, may our wishes for a happy new year come true, with COVID-19 surrendering its hold on us through the efforts of scientists and doctors. May the hopes and plans the COVID pandemic forced us to abandon be renewed and fulfilled in 2021.