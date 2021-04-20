WILLIAMSTOWN — As owner of The Print Shop in Williamstown, Elinor Goodwin set the hours of operation, but her creativity knows no bounds.
"I am constantly thinking of new services to offer that can't be found in the local area," said Goodwin, who created The Print Shop in 2013.
"We had been part of Berkshire Direct, a full-services marketing agency, offering design, print, web and advertising services."
Then the owner of Berkshire Direct decided to specialize in website development, and Goodwin seized the opportunity to purchase the print side of the business she had been managing for many years.
Goodwin recalled being introduced to the world of print in the 1980s.
“My mother was a typesetter who designed materials for a computer manufacturing company. I used to go in on the weekends while in high school and help her during busy times,” she said when we spoke by phone. “The first thing I designed by myself was my resume when I was in my senior year in college.”
She went on to work in companies where printed publications were important to the role: phone book publishing, college event management and orientation, book publishing.
In her new role of business owner, Goodwin located The Print Shop on Main Street but moved it when a space on Spring Street opened.
"It is a more visible location, with so much more foot traffic," she said.
From humble beginnings as a lane leading to two springs where Williams College students and townspeople collected water supplies, Spring Street was developed and, by the 1890s, was the commercial “hub” of the town.
And now, The Print Shop, at 30 Spring St., works with a number of businesses, schools and nonprofits, and serves lots of people who walk in for personal jobs.
"We design all kinds of projects, including business cards, stickers, greeting cards, stationery, brochures, yearbooks, nonfiction books and signage for events and more,” Goodwin said. ”We love to see what customers bring to us.”
Currently, they are making signs for customers to display in support of candidates in the upcoming local elections.
"We expanded our services when there was a need," she said.
For instance, when they found out that students and faculty are often in need of passport-style photos, they incorporated that into their business.
"In any given year, we now may take 300 photos," she said.
And after receiving inquiries about printing architecture plans, Goodwin invested in a large-format inkjet printer, which enables them to print plans for people doing a renovation on their house and up to 300-page plans for commercial properties.
The Print Shop added a new line of products in 2020: gift items that can be personalized.
"In 2020, the world of personalization exploded. People want their names on things," Goodwin said.
“We had already printed branded products for companies (logo apparel, pens, stickers, drink ware, etc.), but I wanted to offer purchase of individual or small quantities,” Goodwin said.
Since their new website, prettyprints01267.com, was launched on April 12, people are able to view the entire inventory of gift items. Not only can purchases be made online, but personalized by the purchaser as well. Turn a photo into a 300-piece puzzle for a special gift or for the fun of putting it together yourself.
In the shop, there is equipment with which a gift can be created with 24 hours' notice. "We engrave wooden cutting boards, cut wood, acrylic and paper in different shapes for ornaments, signs, keychains."
Plans are in the works for moving The Print Shop to a bigger space on Spring Street to accommodate children’s birthday parties.
“We will provide an activity so the children will have a favor/gift to take home with them," Goodwin said.
"We also hope to offer 'do it yourself' events (when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted), following the 'Sign Party'/'Paint & Sip' trend."
Stay tuned for updates.