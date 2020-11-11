WILLIAMSTOWN — The saying goes, “Laughter is the best medicine.”
The reality is that laughter does not come in tablets or pills doctors can prescribe for patients.
People of all walks of life, however, self-prescribe laughter. When they are glum, they watch a comical movie that makes them laugh.
When my favorite actor, Englishman Stephen Tompkinson, “is feeling a bit down” he watches Laurel and Hardy’s movie “The Perfect Day.”
“It never fails to make me laugh,” Tompkinson wrote in an email interview.
When I need to be cheered up, I watch the movies “It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World” and “Cold Turkey.”
Studies conducted by scientists reveal that laughter has beneficial effects on mind and body. And laughter is ours to use at no cost, save for the time we spend coaxing it to emerge from within us.
For American journalist Norman Cousins, laughter was a last resort in his search for relief from pain.
Afflicted with a crippling, incurable disease of the spine, Cousins underwent traditional treatments, but they failed to alleviate his pain. So, he experimented with laughter therapy.
He watched humorous films on his VCR and found that his pain subsided and his condition improved.
Following publication of Cousins’ book “Anatomy of an Illness” in 1978, scientists endeavored to prove or disprove his claims regarding laughter.
Their research revealed that laughter not only reduces pain, but also strengthens the immune system, and lessens a person’s chance of developing high blood pressure and heart conditions.
Subsequently, Dr. Madan Kataria, of India, developed a laughter therapy technique. In 1995, he founded the first of 200 laughter clubs in India.
Because Kataria believed that being happy and making other people happy go hand in hand, he designated Monday Compliment Day and Friday Forgiveness Day.
Today in the United States, more than 500 laughter clubs exist. Some have been established in nursing homes, schools and workplaces to ensure that people in all stages of life have access to them.
On a lecture tour in India, Steve Wilson, an American psychotherapist, met Dr. Kataria and they discussed the benefits of laughter.
Upon returning to the United States, Wilson began practicing what he called joyology. Initially, he persuaded four people to gather for the sole purpose of laughing together. In time, the people ran out of jokes.
To evoke laughter in another way, members of the group were told to look into each other’s faces as a laugh leader let out a hearty “ha-ha.” The larger the group, the easier they laughed.
It is likely that anyone who has listened to “The Laughing Song,” a collection of giggles, guffaws, titters and chuckles, knows from personal experience that laughter is contagious. First released as a phonograph record in the l940s, “The Laughing Song” became available on CD in the 1980s.
According to laughter experts, our bodies cannot differentiate between spontaneous and intentional laughter. Thus, the same benefits are derived from both types of laughter, including creating a positive mental state and optimism to cope with difficult times.
Now, as COVID-19 continues to plague the world, people do not laugh enough.
But, those who want to avail themselves of the benefits of laughing can find help near at hand.
Dr. Kataria, author of “Laugh for No Reason,” is offering Laughter Yoga online free.
When I Zoomed into a session, the men and women attending were from New Jersey, Florida, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina and Hong Kong. I was one of the two women who live in Massachusetts.
The sessions may start with gentle warmup techniques that help break down inhibitions and encourage a sense of playfulness. Breathing exercises, which prepare the lungs for laughter, are followed by laughing exercises.
Another pioneer in laugh therapy, Paul E. McGhee, PH.D., author of 11 books on humor, conducted research on humor for 22 years before becoming a professional speaker. He likes spreading the word that “he who laughs, lasts.”