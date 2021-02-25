WILLIAMSTOWN — My dear friend, the late Ruth Morrissey, called me a hothouse flower.
Now, I am staying home not only to be safe from coronavirus, but because of the wicked weather as well.
I know being physically inactive can cause health problems, so I walk back and forth between the rooms in my condo unit for 20 to 30 minutes daily.
Also, hands on kitchen sink, I squat, stretch, etc., as I was instructed to do in a rehabilitation facility a dozen years ago. Buddy, a plush bunny, is my partner when I dance around my living room to the music of my CDs.
Of course, it is impossible to drive my car around my home to keep it active. And when I realized I had not driven my car for months, I put on a face mask and ventured beyond my home to the condominium’s parking lot. There, I greeted my car. “Hello, my friend.”
“I’m sorry it’s been so long,” I added remorsefully, assuming it had felt neglected or, worse, abandoned.
After all, it is used to taking me here and there almost every day. Sitting alone week after week must have made it feel useless. (Hmm, I know the feeling.)
I turned the key in the ignition, but my car only groaned.
Checking the symbols on the dashboard, I saw that the battery warning light was glowing.
Since the battery was not even a year old, I phoned the gas station where I had bought it, rather than the AAA, of which I am a paying member.
A worker from the gas station made a house call, jump-started my ailing car and drove it to the car hospital, where it was thoroughly examined.
I waited with bated breath for the diagnosis and prognosis; Was my car terminally ill, or could it recover from its debilitating experience and, with proper care, live long?
As it turned out, the diagnosis was: “The car was not being run enough.”
I had been making sure I got some exercise, but it was my car that suffered from lack of exercise.
Thanks to emergency treatment at the car hospital, my car regained its strength. “You need to run it to keep the battery going,” I was warned when the car was returned to me.
I took the car for a spin the next day, hoping to keep it nimble.
As I drove down Spring Street, everything seemed normal: A young man wearing a Williams woolen beanie was waking into the Williams College bookstore; a hatless, white-haired man was climbing the stairs to the post office, package in hands.
On Southworth Street, I left the car in the Saints Patrick & Raphael Parish parking lot and sat on a nearby bench in front of a statue of the Blessed Virgin and said a prayer.
I have not been in the church since February 2020. But, through Willinet’s Channel 1303, I “attend” the Sunday Mass that our pastor, the Rev. John McDonagh, celebrates every week.
It is comforting to be in my spiritual home, even virtually in these trying times.
All went well when I first took my car out for some exercise during the coronavirus pandemic. But, then snow and subfreezing temperatures moved in, forcing me to renege on a promise I had made to myself to exercise my car twice weekly.
Now, my car has been idle for more than two weeks. I want to wrap a quilt around it and pour hot tea into its tank. But, it is too cold for me to go out. No point in both the car and me getting hypothermia.
Poor car, it is homeless — no garages on condominium property. All I can do is give it moral support. “Hang in there,” I say, when I see it shivering in the the parking lot. “Better days are coming for all of us.”