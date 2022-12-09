<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dalton's 'Wild Bill' Knowles could have packed up his Halloween spectacle. What fun would that be?

A view of Knowles' yard in Dalton

A yard display in Dalton is ready for its Christmas close-up.

On the front yard of Dalton resident “Wild Bill” Knowles, the “fire” has died down and skeletons have fled the cookout. But the Chevrolet S10 pickup that made the yard a must-stop Halloween destination is still up on.

With a fresh coat for Christmas.

The latest holiday display from Dalton resident "Wild Bill" Knowles sees his Chevrolet S10 pickup truck draped in twinkling lights and a red tablecloth, as well as the addition of a John Deere tractor to lead a sleigh for "The Grunch."

Knowles, known for his outlandish holiday displays, updates his spectacles to match the season. The Berkshire Eagle spoke to Knowles in October, when he had constructed a “rotisserie” display that saw his pickup, dubbed the “Yard Truck,” turning to the delight of a gang of skeletons.

Knowles has added a green 2006 John Deere tractor on a pedestal to the lineup, with a skeleton dressed as “Randolph the Redneck Reindeer” at its helm. The reindeer is pulling the Yard Truck sleigh containing “The Grunch,” another skeleton in a green suit. 

A red tablecloth over the truck’s hood adds a bit of Christmas color. Over 1,500 lights adorn the truck and tractor, Knowles explains in his video.

Just months ago, the truck was doing full spins on the spit Knowles constructed. Now, it oscillates from side to side, moved perpetually by a strap and repurposed parts from Knowles’ garage opener.

Knowles concludes the video by inviting people to stop by 1113 South St. In an interview, Knowles has said he just wants to make people smile.

“A smile can change a life,” Knowles said. “I do what I can to create them.”

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all