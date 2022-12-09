Dalton's 'Wild Bill' Knowles could have packed up his Halloween spectacle. What fun would that be?

On the front yard of Dalton resident “Wild Bill” Knowles, the “fire” has died down and skeletons have fled the cookout. But the Chevrolet S10 pickup that made the yard a must-stop Halloween destination is still up on.

With a fresh coat for Christmas.

Knowles, known for his outlandish holiday displays, updates his spectacles to match the season. The Berkshire Eagle spoke to Knowles in October, when he had constructed a “rotisserie” display that saw his pickup, dubbed the “Yard Truck,” turning to the delight of a gang of skeletons.

Knowles has added a green 2006 John Deere tractor on a pedestal to the lineup, with a skeleton dressed as “Randolph the Redneck Reindeer” at its helm. The reindeer is pulling the Yard Truck sleigh containing “The Grunch,” another skeleton in a green suit.

A red tablecloth over the truck’s hood adds a bit of Christmas color. Over 1,500 lights adorn the truck and tractor, Knowles explains in his video.

Just months ago, the truck was doing full spins on the spit Knowles constructed. Now, it oscillates from side to side, moved perpetually by a strap and repurposed parts from Knowles’ garage opener.

Knowles concludes the video by inviting people to stop by 1113 South St. In an interview, Knowles has said he just wants to make people smile.

“A smile can change a life,” Knowles said. “I do what I can to create them.”