DALTON — Photos newly obtained by prosecutors show the man accused of torching a homemade Biden-Harris endorsement last fall also burning a Black Lives Matter sign — evidence they say shows he remains a threat to the community.
In a hearing expected early this afternoon, prosecutors will ask that Lonnie Durfee again be required to wear a monitoring device and to obey a curfew.
Photos taken from Durfee’s cell phone, including one that shows a burning Biden-Harris sign, are presented as key evidence in support of a motion in Central Berkshire District Court to reimpose restrictions that expired one hour after the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Prosecutors also cite evidence of a Nov. 21 violation by Durfee of the court’s request that he not consume alcohol.
When the request came up in court around noon today, Judge Paul Smyth said he wanted Durfee to participate in the proceeding. But he wasn't there.
“Unless I have a good reason, I’ll expect him here at 2,” Smyth said from the bench, delaying action until then.
Richard Dohoney, deputy district attorney for Berkshire County, will argue that extending use of a GPS device and a curfew are needed to protect public safety until the time of Durfee's eventual trial.
“The pretrial conditions imposed in this case were crafted to address two dangerous factors, The Defendant’s alcohol issue and his political extremism,” the prosecution’s motion says.
Durfee was arrested Oct. 10 in connection with the Oct. 9 burning of a massive political endorsement for the Democratic ticket that had been painted on a stack of plastic-wrapped hay bales by Holiday Brook Farm. In an Oct. 13 appearance before Smyth in district court, Durfee was initially ordered held without bail until a dangerousness hearing, but was later released. Durfee pleaded not guilty to a charge of burning personal property.
Dohoney’s motion notes that while the conditions of release expired upon Biden’s inauguration, the nation’s political climate remains unsettled.
“The GPS/curfew provision was specifically tailored to address the political motive of the crime,” the motion says. “The Superior Court required that the GPS/curfew provision remain in effect until one hour after inauguration of the new president. The presumption at the time was that the political climate, including the rise in violent extremism, would have dissipated by the Presidential Inauguration. That clearly has not happened.”
When asked by Smyth why Durfee wasn’t at the Friday morning court proceeding, the defendant’s attorney said Durfee wanted to be at work. “He knows what is happening and he told me he needed to keep his job,” Robert Sullivan told Smyth. Durfee works as a laborer for a stone company, court officials said.
Sullivan told Smyth he would call Durfee and request that he attend the resumed proceeding, now scheduled for 2 p.m.
This story will be updated.