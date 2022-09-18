Pittsfield's YMCA beats the clock on its $12.4 million renovation project

PITTSFIELD — The complete reopening of the Berkshire Family YMCA, after nearly a year of renovations, is two months away.

Jessica Rumlow, the YMCA’s CEO and executive director, said a new 6,500-square-foot basketball court will be finished by Nov. 11.

The room which used to house the fitness center will now include a pickleball and volleyball court and an indoor walking track. Once this step is finished, only a few accessibility requirements will be left to complete, Rumlow says.

The project, which started in October 2021, cost $12.4 million and was expected to take 12 to 15 months. Rumlow said they managed to get a bit ahead of that schedule.

The 1909 building had never undergone a full renovation before. Rumlow said the YMCA has been constantly adapting to the space.

“Now we are adapting the space to our needs,” she said. “There’s a lot of renovations happening across the country, especially in the eastern part of the country where we have some of the oldest YMCA facilities.”

The Child Care Center, the other major target of renovations, was also ahead of schedule according to Rumlow, having reopened its doors on September 6.

A month into using the newly renovated facility staff and children are enjoying the new library, some small reading rooms, and a gross motor skills room. Rumlow said the library and reading rooms were especially key.

Before, if a child misbehaved and needed to be calmed down away from the group, there was no other option than bringing the child into an office. “You just have to be like ‘don’t touch this, don’t touch that,’” said Rumlow. The new spaces have toys and books to help calm down a cranky child, removing the need to call parents for a disruptive mid-day pick up.

Despite the increased capacity from 75 to 100 children, some age groups like toddlers have a waitlist while there are 30 remaining spots for preschoolers.

Rumlow said the excess capacity will be useful in the future. “What we’re seeing is there’s a huge demand for infants and toddlers in our community, which we will then have the spots for preschool to grow,” said Rumlow.

Some of the grants came with the condition that low-income people benefit from it. From this fall on, the YMCA must devote 60 percent of its child care spots to low-income families. Rumlow said that’s a goal they have achieved before.

“Some years we’d go over, some years we’d be under,” she said. The YMCA always accepted child care vouchers but is now more actively looking for families to fill these spots.

The fitness center reopened in March with new machines and an open floor plan that has helped attract new members. Rumlow said that up to 20 people are using the room at the same time. The facility’s older machines were donated to Herberg Middle School in Pittsfield.