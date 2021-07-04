The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says crews will conduct bridge and guardrail repairs on both eastbound and westbound sections of the Mass Pike this week.
The work is planned for spans and guardrails in Lee, Otis and Becket. The work is scheduled to begin in some locations at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will end at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
No construction is planned Monday, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. The work will require lane and shoulder closures.
At all times, travel will be maintained through the work zones, the DOT says. The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:
– Lee: Bridge repairs will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 10.6, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bridge repairs will also take place on the westbound side of the Pike at mile marker 10.6 on Wednesday and Thursday in the same hours.
– Otis: Bridge repairs will occur daily on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 22 from Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
– Becket: Guardrail repairs are set for nights on I-90 westbound from mile marker 18 to mile marker 15 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Work schedules change depending on weather. For information on traffic conditions, call 511 and select a route to hear real–time conditions.
The website mass511.com also provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.