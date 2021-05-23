WILLIAMSTOWN — Pine Cobble School has announced a national search to find a replacement for Susannah Wells, Head of School, who will be retiring from her post at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
According to the announcement, the Board of Trustees has hired a national search firm, Wickenden Associates | DRG, to support the search.
Consultants Laura Hansen and Eric Peterson, are working with the search committee. All families, faculty, staff, and alum are encouraged to participate and share their thoughts.
“First, our consultants are hosting meetings to connect with all members of the Pine Cobble community in order to learn more about the school,” the announcement reads. “If you haven't already been invited to a listening session, you'll receive an invitation shortly. Listening sessions will be held with all community members, including families, faculty, staff, alums, and trustees.”
Officials are also asking members of the school community to fill out a confidential survey, which will help inform the search process. The surveys should be completed by Friday, May 28.