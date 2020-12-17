Anyone who wants one, but hasn’t yet bought a Christmas tree, had better get moving — the early rush and limited supply mean that there aren’t many left.
But, there are a number of places that still are stocked, so, there is a little time.
“We sold more trees on Thanksgiving weekend than all of last year,” said David Morin, past president of the Massachusetts Christmas Tree Association and owner of Arrowhead Acres in Uxbridge. He noted that there has been a shortage, “but I haven’t heard of any higher prices than last year, so, there’s been no price gouging that I know of.”
Morin charges $70 per tree, and he has sold about 1,100, with about 500 left. He said more people were buying trees earlier because of the acute effects of the past year. As a result, people are gravitating to the holiday spirit earlier than in most years.
According to the latest figures published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in 2017 there were more than 15,000 Christmas tree farms in the U.S., with 390 in Massachusetts. Nationally, 15 million trees were harvested in 2017, with 82,524 harvested in Massachusetts. The state with the biggest Christmas tree harvest that year was Oregon, with 4.7 million trees cut down.
Ruth Crane, at Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton, said sales of Christmas trees do seem to be climbing faster than last year.
“We definitely saw earlier tree sales this year,” she said. “Most unusual.”
She noted that, because of a shortage, she had a hard time finding wholesale trees at her usual places.
Holiday Brook Farm sells 8-foot trees for $55, and adds $10 per foot higher than that. Crane said the farm typically sells 150 to 200 trees per year. She has about 50 left.
According to Paul Tawczynski, owner of Taft Farms in Great Barrington, the shortage is attributable to a couple of calamities, including the closure of the Canadian border and a shortage of truckers caused by the coronavirus, and the wildfires in the northwestern U.S.
“Our local supply is not enough for the local demand, so, we had to go to other places like New York, Vermont and Maine,” he said.
Tawczynski noted that he usually sees the first wave of sales during the weekend after Thanksgiving. This year, it was the weekend before. He sells his trees for $50 to $60.
“They’re just about gone now,” he said. “I started with 600 trees. I only have about 25 to 30 left.”
Tawczynski said that, in past years, “people have been trending towards artificial trees, but this year everybody wanted a real tree. I attribute that largely to everyone just needing a pick-me-up at the end of this year.”
At Whitney’s Farm Market & Garden Center in Cheshire, they also started seeing sales of Christmas trees kick off a week earlier than normal, and they couldn’t get as many trees as usual because of the shortage.
Owner Eric Whitney said the farm started with more than 1,000 trees and is down to “a couple hundred.”
Depending on the size, Whitney’s sells trees for $20 to $100.
Ioka Valley Farm in Hancock grows its own trees, and co-owner Missy Leab is “pleased with the turnout.”
Although the farm had to cancel its traditional tractor rides, Leab said the sales seem to be a bit higher this year, and she has noticed a heightened interest in smaller trees.
Ioka charges $60 to cut your own tree, any size. Pre-cut trees cost $35 to $200, depending on the size and species.
Dick Spenser, at Crane Hill Tree Farm in the town of Washington, said it closed up Christmas tree sales Dec. 6.
When he had some, he sold the trees for $43 cash, $45 credit, any size.
“We ran out of trees on the third weekend of sales,” he said. He declined to say how many trees the farm went through, but said it was “about the usual amount.”