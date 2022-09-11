On 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center, Pittsfield residents gather to remember those who served in conflicts that followed

PITTSFIELD — For Brian Willette, the significance of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 can be put simply.
“That was our day of infamy,” Willette said, invoking the words that President Franklin D. Roosevelt used to describe the attacks on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
The Sept. 11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people. Two planes were flown into the World Trade Center in New York City and another attack damaged the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., part of a terror plot orchestrated by Osama bin Laden, leader of the militant organization al-Qaeda. The attacks led to a U.S. invasion of Afghanistan.
Willette, National and State VFW Sergeant at Arms and retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, was one of the speakers at a memorial service honoring those that died in the U.S. military conflicts that followed. It was held at Veterans Memorial Park, 295 South St. in Pittsfield.
The ceremony honored five U.S. soldiers who were killed in Iraq and Afghanistan following the attacks who were from Berkshire County: Sergeant First Class Daniel Petithory of Cheshire, Sergeant Glenn Allison of Pittsfield, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Wells of North Egremont, Specialist Michael DeMarisco II of North Adams and Specialist Mitchell Daehling of Dalton.
“You knew them as Danny, Hot Dog, Stephen, DeMar and Mitch,” said retired Sergeant First Class Mark Pompi, making reference to the men as their families saw them.
Pompi noted that they were five volunteers who “left behind family and friends to go forth into harm’s way, knowing the risks and accepting them anyway.”
Willette used the efforts of his own family in the aftermath of 9/11 as an example, noting the challenges of serving in the same war as his daughter Christine and son Kevin who joined years later after the attacks. He spoke about trying to keep in contact with them, as they went into combat.
“This was the life of military families throughout this war,” Willette said. “It was continuous uncertainty. We didn’t know who would be deploying next, where we would be going — and we all wanted to serve.”
Pompi and Willette both served in conflicts after 9/11.
Mayor Linda Tyer also spoke at the ceremony, noting the importance of continuing to remember the men and their sacrifices.
“It’s what happened after 9/11, when many men and women from the United States stepped forward to defend our country and protect our people,” Tyer said. “We are here today to honor them and remember them.”
The memorial was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2020. It is a 4,500 pound stone with stone pavers around the monument laser-engraved with messages from loved ones and remembrances of donors to the project. It also holds a time capsule, which will be opened in the year 2101 — the 100th anniversary of the attacks.
“There’s some magic in this monument,” Willette said, remarking on its ability to bring people together. Pompi said he now knows the stories of the five men so well that he considers them friends.
The Pittsfield Fire Department Honor Guard participated and did a full posting of colors for the ceremony. The Pittsfield F.D. sent a detail to assist in the rescue efforts at Ground Zero in the immediate aftermath of the attacks. This was the first time that the fire department’s honor guard was present for the ceremony, said Arnie Perras, commander of VFW Post 448.
Mike McLaughlin, a member of the Pittsfield Fire Department Honor Guard, said participating in the ceremony was an important way to make sure sacrifices of first responders on 9/11 and those who gave their lives in the ensuing wars were remembered.
It’s been 20 years since the attacks, he said, and fewer of the fire department’s members were active at the time. Sharing memories of that day with the next generation is key, McLaughlin said.
“We’re trying to pass it on to your younger members,” McLaughlin said. “How it changed things for us and for the world.”