On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, local activists gather at Pittsfield's Park Square to fight for women's rights

Among those gathered at the Berkshire Democratic Brigades Roe v. Wade anniversary on Sunday, a common refrain:
“Here we are again.”
That was exactly how Dennis Powell, president of the Berkshire chapter of the NAACP, began his remarks at the rally, but many of its attendees had something similar to say. The event, held at Park Square, saw a group of demonstrators gather in support of reproductive rights on the 50th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision which conferred abortion rights were protected under the U.S. Constitution.
The 1973 decision struck down federal and state laws limiting abortion access across the country. In 2022, however, the outcome of another Supreme Court case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, resulted in Roe being overturned, and re-established the power for individual states to decide access to reproductive medical procedures.
Ann Carey, one of the participants at the event, said she was concerned that the reversal of Roe v. Wade was a threat to all women. She said she was there for her granddaughters, to advocate for them to have a choice. She’s concerned about what the future will bring if she doesn’t.
“It’s a major loss of freedom and you wonder, where will it stop?” Carey said. “It’s just step one.”
Robyn Bagley, another participant at the event, said she thought the repeal of Roe v. Wade was undemocratic, considering how many people in the country support a woman’s right to choose.
For Virginia O’Leary, one of the event’s organizers, the anniversary was key for reminding people that the fight is still going.
“For me, this is very personal,” O’Leary said. “I have been standing up for freedom of choice and reproductive rights since before 1973. I thought that it was enormously important to mark the anniversary and make it absolutely clear that this is bigger than Roe, that we will not stop and that it’s distressing to be standing here again after decades.”
O’Leary delivered opening remarks at the event, noting the importance of reproductive rights and speaking out as they come under fire.
“We all have a right in this country to behave in accordance with our values and our consciences,” O’Leary said. “I would no more mandate that someone who did not agree with me had to behave in a particular way. I anticipate and insist on that same respect.”
Other speakers rounded out the event covering a number of topics, including the disproportionate impact of limiting abortion on women of color and vulnerable groups. Susan Birns, a board member at the Elizabeth Freeman Center, spoke about the impacts on survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse, pointing out that depriving such women of access to abortion care is unconscionable.
In particular, Birns called out states in the U.S. that have removed exceptions for cases of rape and incest.
“Imagine being forced to bear the child of the person who raped you,” Birns said. “In the case of incest, imagine the horror and injustice of being forced to bear a child who is not only your offspring, but your sibling.”
Birns noted the prevalence of reproductive coercion — flushing birth control pills down the toilet or otherwise compromising contraceptives — among domestic abusers, noting that roughly a quarter of callers to the National Domestic Violence Hotline reported coercion in a 2011 survey. Preliminary data from 2021 indicated a similar trend, according to its website.
Birns also noted research from Harvard University released last year that homicide was a leading cause of death among pregnant women and mothers with newborns in the U.S., more prevalent than death from obstetric causes.
Birns advocated for action to be taken, including codifying abortion rights in law, improving access to contraceptives and protecting funding for family planning organizations.
“The war against women, including the war against our reproductive rights, is not one we intend to lose,” Birns said.
Christine Bilè, a social worker and mentor of social work students at Saint Rose College, spoke at the event, noting the importance of preserving bodily autonomy for women of color, nonbinary and transgender people especially. She noted the demoralizing effect the overturning of Roe has had on women and that it’s important to keep fighting.
“Think of all the women who have survived in darkness while not having a say over their bodies, but were resilient for us, for people like me to be here today,” Bilè said. “That is one large success that should motivate us to keep fighting for health equity and reinstating Roe v. Wade.”
Alisa Costa, a volunteer with the Abortion Rights Fund of Western Massachusetts, said that if someone had told her 20 years ago that Roe would be overturned, she would have believed them. Costa worked for Family Planning Advocates of New York State in the capital region in New York before moving to the Berkshires, and said she was aware of every piece of legislation that anti-abortion advocates worked toward at the time.
The last two decades have been like watching a “slow trainwreck,” she said.
For Costa, trying to get the word out about abortion services is critical especially in the Berkshires. Around the lead-up to the Dobbs decision, she began to notice that there wasn’t much conversation in the county surrounding where to find abortion resources.
She noted that most women who need an abortion go to the Planned Parenthood in Springfield — about an hour away from Pittsfield. Other resources in New York state are similarly distant. Costa said education was going to be critical going forward.
“I believe in sitting down in living rooms and kitchen tables and coffee shops sharing information,” Costa said. “That’s a really important part of the fabric of the Berkshires. It takes time. There’s no billboard effect when it comes to this, because you have diverse cultures — cultures where it’s taboo to speak about abortion. But it’s still a necessary part of health care that people need to know about.”
Abortion rights are protected by the Massachusetts state constitution, but some residents still face barriers in accessing care, she said. The work of the Abortion Rights Fund of Western Massachusetts to help with transportation and costs of the procedures themselves is a way of chipping away at lack of access.
“We have so much work to do still,” Costa said. “And we, in Massachusetts, cannot leave behind the rest of the country.”